News / Highlands Highland road closed following crash near Thurso By Denny Andonova September 16, 2021, 10:55 pm Updated: September 16, 2021, 11:10 pm A Highland road near Thurso is currently closed following a one-vehicle crash. The unclassified road between Reay and Thurso has been cornered off at Westfield. It is understood police are currently in attendance. However, it is not yet known if anybody involved in the incident has been injured. More as we get it.