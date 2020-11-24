From Alba to Arabia: Gulf tour goes virtual

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Inverness print company has worked with an arts centre in Kuwait to take a multicultural project online after it was paused by Covid-19.

From Alba to Arabia, was paused due to Covid restrictions.

Highland Print Studio collaborated with Wejha Arts Center in Kuwait, to produce an online exhibition of contemporary printmaking, as well as a programme of events and classes to ensure that they don’t miss out on the final stage of From Alba to Arabia.

Before Covid-19 put a halt to the project across the Gulf Region, From Alba to Arabia had toured Oman, Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

The final stage of the exhibition will now be available online from November 30 to February 1.

© Supplied by Katie Mackenzie PR

Alison McMenemy, director at Highland Print Studio, said: “The opportunity to collaborate with cultural organisations in the Gulf has been a remarkable, exciting and culturally enriching experience. It has been a privilege to get to know these Gulf countries better; their similarities and their differences; the unique identity of each country we visited. We are grateful for the hospitality we received and the interest in Scotland and its culture.

“As we travelled across the region the one constant was the enthusiasm for the creative learning we were offering. There was such an appetite for it. I think this is an exciting time for contemporary visual art across the Gulf Region and I would be delighted if future collaborations came out of this amazing opportunity that we have had.

“It has been an enriching experience for Highland Print Studio.”