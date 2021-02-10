Police raided Inverness home and found man hiding in bathroom with drugs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police who raided an Inverness property found a Merseyside man hiding in the bathroom with cocaine and heroin.

At Inverness Sheriff Court 21-year-old Kevin Woodward admitted being concerned in the supply of the two narcotics on May 2, 2019, in an address in Johnston Place.

His 19-year-old co-accused, Kelvin Franklin, described as a prisoner in Liverpool, admitted possessing two wraps of cocaine and two of heroin in the same property on the same date.

Fiscal depute David Morton said Franklin arrived at Johnston Place just as police were about to exercise their search warrant. He was arrested and searched and the drugs were found.

When Woodward was discovered, he had two plastic bags, each containing 32 wraps of the Class A drugs, in recognised deal quantities. Further drugs in a total of 21 recognised deals were found in the living room. All the drugs taken together had a maximum value of £4,200.

Franklin was fined £600 but as he is a serving prisoner, no time was given for payment and the corresponding alternative jail sentence will be incorporated in his current one.

Sheriff Sara Matheson deferred sentence on Woodward until March 15 for a background report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.