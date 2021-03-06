VIDEO: Otters spotted seeking feed in River Ness
Three otters have been spotted this afternoon navigating their way along the River Ness.
The raft were spotted around 2.20pm near to Ness Bank Church, directly opposite the city’s famous cathedral.
Stunned onlookers stopped to gaze at the animals seeking a feed.
Amazing to see three otters swimming up the #RiverNess this afternoon. #inverness #nessislands #otters pic.twitter.com/53DDx38bHY
— Chris MacLennan (@ChrisMacLennan_) March 6, 2021
And one playful otter even came up trumps, surfacing with a feed – but none was to be shared.
One onlooker playfully suggested the otters may also be in search of the Loch Ness Monster, however, a feed of migrating salmon is perhaps a more plausible reason.
