VIDEO: Otters spotted seeking feed in River Ness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Three otters have been spotted this afternoon navigating their way along the River Ness.

The raft were spotted around 2.20pm near to Ness Bank Church, directly opposite the city’s famous cathedral.

Stunned onlookers stopped to gaze at the animals seeking a feed.

And one playful otter even came up trumps, surfacing with a feed – but none was to be shared.

One onlooker playfully suggested the otters may also be in search of the Loch Ness Monster, however, a feed of migrating salmon is perhaps a more plausible reason.