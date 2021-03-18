Police reconstruct scene after woman struck by lorry in Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Inverness street was closed off this evening as police reconstructed the scene where a female pedestrian was struck by a lorry.

The incident, which occurred on Friday around 12.45pm, resulted in a 57-year-old woman sustaining life-changing injuries.

She was taken to Raigmore Hospital after she was hit by the Mercedes lorry, before being transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Tonight, police put in place temporary traffic restrictions around Crown Street from 5.30pm as officers attempted to map out the scene to assist with inquiries.

The lorry was driven along Southside Street before turning left onto Crown Street.

Police stopped the vehicle at several strategic points in order to photograph and document conditions.

A number of locals and motorists were diverted around the closure, which remained in place for around one hour.

Sergeant Kate Park thanked members of the public in advance for their patience as police conducted the reconstruction.

Appeal for witnesses

Police have again appealed for anybody who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Sgt Park said: “Once again, we’d urge anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident last week to please come forward.

“We are also interested in speaking with anyone who has businesses or property nearby with personal security cameras, as these could assist our inquiries.”

Anybody with any information is urged to contact police on 101.