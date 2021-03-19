Highland woman assaulted nurses who were treating her

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Nairn woman has been fined £320 for assaulting two nurses who were treating her.

Mandy Mackay, 58, admitted striking the emergency workers in the A&E unit of Raigmore Hospital in Inverness on August 5 2020.

Fiscal depute Niall Macdonald told Inverness Sheriff Court yesterday that Mackay, of Albyn Court in the town, had been taken to hospital by ambulance for assessment.

He said it was feared that she had taken an overdose of unprescribed drugs or alcohol because she was agitated.

Mr Macdonald said: “She was thrashing her arms and legs about and struck one nurse on the chest and the other on the head.

“Police were called.”