Preparations commence for smaller 2021 Royal National Mod in Inverness

Organisers of the Royal National Mod have revealed plans for a “cultural showcase” this year as the popular event returns to Inverness.

More than 200 competitions are held annually during the nine-day extravaganza, organised by An Comunn Gàidhealach.

However, due to constraints on social distancing and public gatherings, the event will be smaller, with considerably fewer competitions being held.

Organisers say the festival, which is being held from October 8 and 16, will be more in the nature of a cultural showcase celebration.

Chief Executive James Graham said, “It is a hugely challenging task to compile a festival syllabus where pandemic regulations are so seriously restrictive, and where we cannot predict with any certainty what might happen between now and October.

“We are working closely with our main stake-holders with the aim of producing an innovative and attractive event. An event which will promote the status of Gaelic and bring enjoyment to viewers and listeners, and which will simultaneously promote the capital city of the Highlands across the world.

“We intend to capitalise on what was learned when we successfully produced the Mòd Online in 2020, for the first time, when the planned event had to be postponed because of coronavirus.”

The announcement comes a year after organisers were forced to pull the plug on the nine-day festival for the first time due to the ongoing pandemic.

The event was initially scheduled to take place in the Highland Capital in October, signifying the event’s momentous return to the city whilst offering a much-needed boost to the city and its businesses.

Inverness last hosted the Mod in 2014, generating £3.5 million for the local economy – one of the largest economic impacts ever delivered by the event.

In February, Convenor Alisdair Barnett and Allan Campbell, president of An Comunn Gàidhealach said they were “cautiously optimistic” at being able to host the festival this year.

And whatever the sale of the event, Mr Barnett said he was delighted to be able to bring a much-needed boost to Inverness.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted. My hope was that we would be in this position and while I don’t think we can have a full blown, all singing all dancing competition, I am looking forward to the showcase. I think it will be a really good celebration too.

“I’m delighted for businesses in Inverness as well. It gives us a real opportunity to provide an economic impact for the local community too.”

“It’s a fantastic day, in giving us something to look forward to,” Mr Barnett added.

“There has been a lot going on online and it’s heartening to see the Gaelic song and music put out by the various ceilidhs including An Comunn Gàidhealach ceilidhs which have been very well received.

“There is no substitute for being there in person I don’t think. The whole atmosphere and camaraderie; people are looking forward to meeting other people.

“So many people have been to a certain extent isolated during lockdown and I think music is a fantastic way to bring people together in any case.”

The Mod was last help in the 2019 host city of Glasgow, generating £3.2million for the local economy, as it returned to that city for the first time in 29 years.

Around 12,000 people visited during the event to watch more than 3,000 competitors and more than 200 events.

Further details regarding this year’s event are due to be announced next month.

Mr Graham thanked stakeholders for their support.

He said: “Recognising that the event programme will require to be as flexible as possible in order to respond to any unforeseen changes, the preparatory work on that programme has just started and we plan to publish more details towards the end of May.

“At this stage we wish to inform friends and supporters of the Mòd everywhere that we will have a festival this year, and that they will have an opportunity to support what will take place.

“I would like to thank Bord na Gaidhlig, Scottish Government, and the Highland Council for their continuing support through this challenging period, and also private sector sponsors of the Mòd.”