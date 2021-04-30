Kim Avis Trial: Inverness market trader could ‘go into an extreme of being angry’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman has recalled an “extreme” relationship with a market trader accused of sexual and physical abuse.

The 48-year-old alleged Kim Avis could go from “affectionate” to “angry” and that “not very much” could get him annoyed.

She also claimed Avis wanted sex with her when she did not want to.

The 57-year-old accused is on trial at the High Court in Glasgow, where he denies 16 charges spanning between between January 1997 and March 2019.

Nine charges were withdrawn by the prosecutor on Friday.

The accusations include claims he raped three women. He is also said to have attempted to rape one of them when she was 12.

Avis is further charged with sexually assaulting a girl when she was 11.

Woman claims Avis’s mood could swing from one extreme to the other

The woman today told how she first met Avis at a record fair in Inverness in the later 1990s.

Prosecutor Graeme Jessop asked her to describe Avis’s mood during the relationship.

She said: “Very extreme. There were signs of being very loving, affectionate and then he would go into an extreme of being angry.”

Asked what got him annoyed, the woman added: “Not very much.

“Sometimes it would be things I wanted to do that he did not agree with or if I spoke to my male friends, or any man.”

She claimed Avis would throw things and would also hit himself.

Trial hears accused had ‘very high’ sex drive

The woman further alleged Avis once put his hands around her throat.

The woman also told the trial Avis had a “very high” sex drive.

Mr Jessop said: “Did he ever do anything sexually that you did not want to do?”

She said: “He would want to have sex in the daytime when he came home from work.

“But, I was too busy and thought it inappropriate. In the evening, a lot of times I was too tired.

“He did not take it well. He would go into a huff and tell me I was cold.

“It felt like he did not really care about my feelings.”

Mr Jessop asked would Avis have known she did not want to have sex on these occasions.

The witness replied: “I think so because I told him I would not have sex with him.

“I did not want to upset him, so just went along with it.”

The woman later went to a police station with two other females who have alleged suffering at the hands of Avis.

The trial, before judge Lord Sandison, continues.