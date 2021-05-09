Missing Inverness man traced safe and well

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Inverness man who was earlier reported missing has been traced safe and well.

Jason Paul Cochrane was last seen in the Conon Bridge area shortly before he was reported missing on Saturday night.

Police said they were concerned for his welfare but have now confirmed he has been traced safe and well.

We are pleased to confirm that Jason Cochrane who was reported missing from Dingwall has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal. Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Sunday, May 9, 2021

The public has been thanked for their assistance.