Missing Inverness man traced safe and well

An Inverness man who was earlier reported missing has been traced safe and well.
Jason Paul Cochrane was last seen in the Conon Bridge area shortly before he was reported missing on Saturday night.
Police said they were concerned for his welfare but have now confirmed he has been traced safe and well.
We are pleased to confirm that Jason Cochrane who was reported missing from Dingwall has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.
Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Sunday, May 9, 2021
The public has been thanked for their assistance.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe