Grandmother ‘forgives’ grandson after he blew £9,000 of her life savings on gambling

A gambling addict who spent more than £9,000 of his grandparents’ money on gaming platforms has escaped a jail sentence after the court was told his grandmother had forgiven him.

Graeme Munro, of Tannery Court, Inverness, appeared for sentence at Inverness Sheriff Court after the case was deferred for a background report.

He had previously admitted defrauding his relatives of £9,281 between November 7 2018 and January 22 2019 by using their bank card and pretending to be them online.

Sheriff Robert Frazer ordered Munro to carry out 200 hours of unpaid community work, and to repay £6,000 £250 a month within two years. He was also placed under social work supervision for the same period.

The court heard the 33-year-old maintenance assistant admitted his guilt when interviewed by police.

Defence solicitor Duncan Henderson said: “His uncle brought the matter to the attention of the police although his grandmother did not want the case prosecuted. It is accepted it was a gross breach of trust.

“Unfortunately he started using their account to fund his addiction to gambling and unfortunately their account suffered due to the inevitable losses. Sadly his grandfather has since died.”

Sheriff Frazer told Munro: “You took advantage of your grandparents and deprived them of a large amount of their savings which they would have used in their old age.

“It is very sad and unfortunate that your grandfather has since died and I note that your grandmother has since forgiven you. I strongly urge you to compensate your grandmother for some of the loss. The sentence is an alternative to custody.”