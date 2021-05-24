Scores line the streets for Inverness whisky shop ‘star’ Scott Dunn’s funeral procession

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A funeral procession made its way through the streets of Inverness today as friends and family said farewell to popular whisky shop boss Scott Dunn.

The 47-year-old, who was the manager of The Inverness Whisky Shop, died suddenly at the Bridge Street premises on May 11.

The cause was not established at the time of his death, however police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Today’s precession passed along Castle Road at 1pm, before turning left to cross Ness Bridge en-route to Kilvean Cemetery.

Passion for Scotch whisky

Paying tribute to his “star” employee, shop owner, Ian Bankier, told the Press and Journal Mr Dunn had “a natural touch and a feel for retail”.

Mr Bankier, executive chairman of Glenkeir Whiskies and Celtic Football Club, acquired The Whisky Shop from The Hector Russell Group in 2004.

He said: “It had grown to modest size around Scotland but the then owners did not have a plan of how to take it further.

“Scott was already an employee and manager of the branch in Inverness.

“He had joined the Edinburgh shop pretty much straight out of university and discovered quickly his love and passionate interest for Scotch whisky.

“Growing up on the Isle of Lewis, he was no stranger to the product!”

Star quality

Mr Bankier also spoke of Mr Dunn’s exceptional skill.

“From the moment I met him I realised Scott was a star,” he said.

“His enthusiasm shone through and his delight was obvious when I outlined my plan to grow The Whisky Shop into a national chain.

“He had a natural touch and feel for retail, he loved meeting people and he took great personal pride in his job and in his shop.”

Mr Bankier added: “Scott became our expert in retail display and when a shop in the chain was struggling, we would put Scott in to sort it out.

“When we opened up in Paris, Scott spent time there tutoring the new staff on his high standards. Paris Branch still has Scott’s cleaning schedule up on the wall.

“But most of all, Scott was a lovely person, a loving husband and a kind father. He will be greatly missed.”

‘Most warm-hearted person’

Colleague Drew Hillier said: “In the relatively short five years that I knew Scott – initially as my manager at the Whisky Shop, which evolved into a close friendship – he made a hugely positive and profound impact on my life.

“Whether in a professional or personal context, Scott treated me, and indeed everyone he encountered, with care, courtesy, and respect.

“In short, Scott Dunn was the most supportive, warm-hearted, decent person I’ve ever had the privilege to know, and ever likely to.

“And I miss him more than words can say.”

Book of Condolences

The Whisky Shop will reopen at 10am on Wednesday, May 26, where a book of condolences will be open.