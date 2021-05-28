Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man whose life was blighted by cannabis has avoided jail after he overdosed on the drug and assaulted two members of security staff at Raigmore Hospital.

Mark Turner, 20, had taken so much of the drug that it led to an overdose and then psychosis – and his lawyer told Inverness Sheriff Court that his client’s case highlighted the dangers of drugs.

Turner had admitted threatening behaviour and assault.

Fiscal depute Ruraidh Allison told Inverness Sheriff Court yesterday that paramedics were called to treat 20-year-old Mark Turner of Moray Park Gardens, on October 30 last year.

But they had to call police because of his behaviour.

‘He was under a duvet behaving oddly’

Mr Allison said: “When police arrived, he was under a duvet in bed and behaving oddly. He wouldn’t engage but as the officers prepared to leave, he jumped out naked shouted at police that they were ‘freemasons’.

“He then shook his penis at them and added: ‘I can be gay if you want.’

“Because of this he was taken to hospital. The following day, he was reported a having absconded but was traced in the building by security. Turner then punched and kicked the officers,” Mr Allison added.

‘An example of dangers of drugs’

Defence solicitor Patrick O’Dea said: “He is completely ashamed and appalled by his conduct and wants to apologise to everyone. If one wanted an example of the dangers of drugs, then this is one.

“He consumed so much cannabis that the diagnosis was a cannabis overdose and it led to a psychosis. Sadly this is not a short term thing and it will endure.

“This came as a complete shock to his parents as they were completely in the dark about his drug use.”

‘This has been a shock to his system’

“He lost touch with his friends and ended up in a circle of friends who were not good for him. He didn’t have to look for drugs, he was always being offered them.

“They are no longer his friends and this has been a shock to his system.” Mr O’Dea added.

Sheriff Gary Aitken ordered Turner to carry out 80 hours of unpaid as an alternative to custody.

He was also placed under two years of social work supervision.