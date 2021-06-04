David Stewart: ‘Thoughts and prayers’ after three teenagers seriously injured after being struck by car at Loch Ness

Veteran road safety campaigner and former MSP David Stewart says his “prayers and thoughts” are with the families of a boy and two girls struck by a car on the A82 near Inverness on Thursday.
Two 16-year-olds are in a critical condition, while another 16-year-old girl is being treated with serious injuries.
The incident involving a white Audi Q3 happened at around 4.20pm on the Inverness to Fort William road.
The boy was taken to Raigmore Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.
One of the girls was also taken to Raigmore Hospital with life-threatening injuries and she was later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
The second girl was taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.
Road Policing Sergeant Angus Macleod is urging people with dashcam footage to come forward.
Veteran road safety campaigner Mr Stewart said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the young people hurt and I would support the police plea for dashcam footage to try to get some answers as to what happened.
“This is a dreadful incident and I feel so sorry for the families affected.”
