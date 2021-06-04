David Stewart: ‘Thoughts and prayers’ after three teenagers seriously injured after being struck by car at Loch Ness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Veteran road safety campaigner and former MSP David Stewart says his “prayers and thoughts” are with the families of a boy and two girls struck by a car on the A82 near Inverness on Thursday.

Two 16-year-olds are in a critical condition, while another 16-year-old girl is being treated with serious injuries.

The incident involving a white Audi Q3 happened at around 4.20pm on the Inverness to Fort William road.

The boy was taken to Raigmore Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

One of the girls was also taken to Raigmore Hospital with life-threatening injuries and she was later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The second girl was taken to Raigmore Hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Road Policing Sergeant Angus Macleod is urging people with dashcam footage to come forward.

Veteran road safety campaigner Mr Stewart said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the young people hurt and I would support the police plea for dashcam footage to try to get some answers as to what happened.

“This is a dreadful incident and I feel so sorry for the families affected.”