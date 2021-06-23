Inspiring four-year-old youngster completes first charity walk in aid of Maggie’s Highlands

The mother of a four-year-old Inverness youngster has spoken of her pride as he defies the odds to walk his first 500 metres in aid of Maggie’s Highlands.

Harry Ritchie-Mackenzie was born at 35 weeks and six days old.

Shortly after birth, he was flown from Inverness to Glasgow where he was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect called Transposition of the Great Arteries.

He swiftly underwent surgery to correct the flaw, however, the operation left Harry with a brain injury.

Doctors were convinced the tot would never walk and talk, delivering the devastating news to his parents.

Just four years on, the youngster has gone on to prove medics wrong, by walking his first 500m.

Harry completed a one lap circuit of the gravel driveway of Culloden House Hotel with his walker in support of the cancer charity and his child minder Morven Reid, who is taking the plunge to complete Maggie’s 500 cycle challenge in September.

On hand to lend her support was proud mum Claire Munro.

She said: “I am extremely proud of him. He did amazing.

“It was emotional watching them with everybody cheering him on: it was just lovely.

“In the early days we took each day as it came and we celebrated every little milestone so to get to this point has been incredible.

“He is absolutely exhausted but he will continue to keep going until you put him to bed. He doesn’t stop.

“I am so proud of both him and Morven for all they are doing and they are raising money for such an amazing cause which is so close to everyone’s hearts.”

Harry’s first charity walk

Shortly after 10am, the four-year-old sprinted off the starting line alongside his mum, Mrs Reid and friends Davie and Norrie eager to do his bit for Maggie’s Highlands.

Close family and friends stood on the side lines cheering him on as he edged his way round the course before collapsing to his knees with exhaustion.

Fundraising companion Mrs Reid began working as a childminder 15 years ago after being made redundant following the birth of my first child.

She spoke of how far Harry has come to make this walk a reality.

“I met Harry about 18 months ago when I started looking after him and he could pull himself up to standing but he couldn’t walk,” she said.

“For him to do this now it’s just amazing. It’s something else.

“He loved it. He was having an absolute blast. It’s very special indeed.”

Local firefighters also turned up in two appliances to lend their support, lining the route to honour the young lad as he edged towards the finishing line.

Martyn Cooper, watch commander for the red watch presented Harry, who is a loyal supporter of the service, with his very own toy fire engine.

He said: “We are so proud to meet Harry. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are always here to assist the young guys like this in our community.

“We were inspired to see him today do so well and to complete the whole lap. Absolutely delighted to support such a good cause.”

His efforts have so far raised £700 through his JustGiving page.

Donations also flooded in for the youngster on the day with a departing hotel guest offering his support.

Maggie’s 500 cycle challenge

Participants of Maggie’s 500 challenge will put their endurance skills to the test as they cycle 500 miles over the course of five days.

In September, riders will travel to various locations across the north including Elgin, Aviemore, Fort William, Lochcarron, Ullapool and Inverness to raise £150,000 for the cancer charity’s Inverness centre at Raigmore Hospital.

The event was due to be held in September last year, however organisers were forced to postpone it due to Covid-19.

More than £125,000 has now been raised in support of the fundraising venture.

Mrs Reid, 50, is among the participants gearing up to take part.

Not an avid cyclist, she wanted to complete the challenge to mark her 50th birthday.

She said: “When I was asked to do it last year, the challenge should have been in September, the month before I was due to be 50, so I thought it would be a cracking way to celebrate my 50th.

“We have been seriously training since March of this year and it’s been really good. I have managed one 105 mile cycle one day.

“I got a bike for my Christmas a year and a half ago but I’m not a cyclist so for me to cycle down and back to Tesco is a big deal.

“I’m cycling with a really good team of people and are keeping me really motivated.”

She added: “I’m looking forward to completing the challenge. Its been amazing through covid in keeping me going and having a goal. I think I would have gone nuts without the training.”

The 50-year-old fundraiser spoke emotionally about the importance of Maggie’s facilities.

“Over the last couple of years, I have lost some very close family and friends to cancer,” Mrs Reid added.

“Maggie’s is one of the facilities in the Highlands you really want and need to have but hope you will never have to use it. It needs to be here but you hope you never have to step through the doorway.”

Thanks for public support

Andrew Benjamin, Maggie’s centre fundraising manager praised the pair for their efforts.

“For four years old and the difficulty that Harry has, to come out here and walk 500 metres for Maggie’s, incredible is not the word. It’s inspiring to all.

“With the speed he went round there I think he could have beat most people today.

“In this job you see so many inspiring individuals and events and this has to be at the top, without a shadow of a doubt.

“We are thankful to Harry and his family for raising money for Maggie’s.”

He added: “I think people understand the importance of raising money for Maggie’s at the moment. Maggie’s will see thousands of more people than normal and fundraising events have been non existent so we are just thankful to everyone.

“We would encourage anyone who wants to support Maggie’s in any way. Look at what Harry has done today, anyone can do anything.”