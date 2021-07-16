Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021 Show Links
News / Inverness

Highland woman subjected cops to ‘torrent of abuse’ as they broke up lockdown party

By David Love
July 16, 2021, 6:00 am
Burns appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
A north woman found herself in the dock after she subjected cops to a “torrent of abuse” when they attempted to break up a noisy party during lockdown.

Carolanne Burns, 31, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court yesterday accused to shouting and swearing at police when they attended at a property in the city’s Birnie Terrace on April 5 last year.

Officers had been called to the property after being alerted to a noisy gathering at the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Restrictions at the time stated that households should not mix in order to halt the spread of the virus.

Accused ‘banged her head off the walls’

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that Burns came to the window of the property and spoke to police and as officers were making her aware of the restrictions, she attempted to get away.

Police then arrested Burns who began shouting and swearing before being placed in their vehicle.

Ms Love added: “She was banging on the walls and shouting a torrent of abuse at them, an officer opened the door and asked her to stop. She desisted but started again when the door was shut and banged her head off the walls.”

Court heard accused ‘got carried away’

Defence solicitor Grant Daglish told the court that there had been “illicit” substances taken at the party and that his client had gotten “carried away”.

He added: “Everyone ran out of the property and she got carried away.

“Illicit substances were being taken at the party but since then she has been doing all the right things to get herself sorted out.”

Burns, of Maclennan Crescent, Inverness, had previously admitted threatening or abusive behaviour and sentence had been deferred for a background report.

Mr Daglish said the recommendation within the report was for “on-going support” for his client.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank agreed and further deferred sentence until October for social work involvement and her good behaviour.

