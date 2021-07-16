Highland woman subjected cops to ‘torrent of abuse’ as they broke up lockdown party

A north woman found herself in the dock after she subjected cops to a “torrent of abuse” when they attempted to break up a noisy party during lockdown.

Carolanne Burns, 31, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court yesterday accused to shouting and swearing at police when they attended at a property in the city’s Birnie Terrace on April 5 last year.

Officers had been called to the property after being alerted to a noisy gathering at the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Restrictions at the time stated that households should not mix in order to halt the spread of the virus.

Accused ‘banged her head off the walls’

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court that Burns came to the window of the property and spoke to police and as officers were making her aware of the restrictions, she attempted to get away.

Police then arrested Burns who began shouting and swearing before being placed in their vehicle.

Ms Love added: “She was banging on the walls and shouting a torrent of abuse at them, an officer opened the door and asked her to stop. She desisted but started again when the door was shut and banged her head off the walls.”

Court heard accused ‘got carried away’

Defence solicitor Grant Daglish told the court that there had been “illicit” substances taken at the party and that his client had gotten “carried away”.

He added: “Everyone ran out of the property and she got carried away.

“Illicit substances were being taken at the party but since then she has been doing all the right things to get herself sorted out.”

Burns, of Maclennan Crescent, Inverness, had previously admitted threatening or abusive behaviour and sentence had been deferred for a background report.

Mr Daglish said the recommendation within the report was for “on-going support” for his client.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank agreed and further deferred sentence until October for social work involvement and her good behaviour.