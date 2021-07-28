Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Consultation extended on proposals to improve bottleneck junction in Inverness

By Michelle Henderson
July 28, 2021, 4:33 pm Updated: July 28, 2021, 6:31 pm
Highland Council have extended their consultation on the Inshes junction proposals by six weeks to garner further response on the proposals.

A consultation on plans to improve a notorious Inverness bottleneck has been extended to give people more time to have their say.

Highland Council has laid out several options for modernising Inshes junction, including introducing a signalised four-way roundabout alongside priority bus lanes to ease congestion.

An online consultation was launched in June, but now the local authority has decided to extend it by six weeks to give people the chance to view the proposals in person.

In line with the easing of Covid restrictions, the council can now hold a face-to-face drop-in session that will allow people to discuss the scheme.

Scotland’s largest local authority aim to deliver “a modern transport network” through imposing a number of traffic measures at the bottleneck junction to help ease congestion.

Map showing Inshes roundabout and the surrounding area.

Inverness councillor Ian Brown welcomed the extension providing additional opportunities to garner the public’s views.

He said: “I’m really pleased that they have extended it.

“A lot of people didn’t know it was happening because we are not consulting in the normal way. There are no public meetings, there are no displays so there is nothing for anyone to see, that is the problem.

“It may have a negative effect on the Drakies Estate but there are also the potential positive effects of traffic moving more freely. We would have the four way junction rather than the roundabout but like anything, there are going to be mixed views on it.”

Mr Brown said he was also pleased about the prospects of holding a traditional drop-in session so residents can view the plans in person.

He added: “It certainly is something the council is good at. When we have these presentations, people go and see it and the experts are there to give them the answers and that’s certainly been lacking.”

Inshes junction improvements

Several designs are on the table for the junction and the surrounding transport corridor.

Improvements are being proposed on the eastern approach to the junction on the B9006 across the A9 flyover as well as access to Inshes retail park; Sir Walter Scott Drive (north and south) of Inshes roundabout and the B9006 Old Perth Road to the Fluke Junction – fronting Raigmore Hospital.

Map of the poorly-designed Inshes roundabout showing its problems.

However, there has been significant objections to the link road from the Drakies Estate to the Eagle Roundabout on Sir Walter Scott Drive.

All feedback will be considered by the City of Inverness area committee later this year.

You can still have your say on the Highland Council website.

The consultation will remain active until September 10.

