Inverness police issue appeal for missing 54-year-old David Vernon

Police in the Highlands have issued an appeal for an Inverness man who has not been seen since Monday evening.

David Vernon, 54, was last seen at 9.30pm on August 9 in the Kinmylies area of the city.

He is white and around 5ft 9in tall, with short grey hair and green eyes. He also speaks with an English accent.

When he was last seen, David was wearing a grey T-shirt and blue jeans.

Sergeant Cameron Ross, of Burnett Road Police Station, said: “We are appealing to members of the public to help trace David safe and well.

“We are becomingly increasingly concerned about his welfare and would ask anyone who may have seen David to speak to officers.

“Anyone with information about David’s whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3504 of Monday, 9 August, 2021.”