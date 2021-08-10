Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Inverness police issue appeal for missing 54-year-old David Vernon

By Craig Munro
August 10, 2021, 12:34 pm Updated: August 10, 2021, 12:53 pm
David Vernon was last seen in Kinmylies at 9.30pm yesterday.
Police in the Highlands have issued an appeal for an Inverness man who has not been seen since Monday evening.

David Vernon, 54, was last seen at 9.30pm on August 9 in the Kinmylies area of the city.

He is white and around 5ft 9in tall, with short grey hair and green eyes. He also speaks with an English accent.

When he was last seen, David was wearing a grey T-shirt and blue jeans.

Sergeant Cameron Ross, of Burnett Road Police Station, said: “We are appealing to members of the public to help trace David safe and well.

“We are becomingly increasingly concerned about his welfare and would ask anyone who may have seen David to speak to officers.

“Anyone with information about David’s whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3504 of Monday, 9 August, 2021.”

