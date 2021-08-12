Bottles of whisky smuggled out of Inverness summer house in guitar case

Bottles of whisky were stolen from an Inverness summer house after being packed into a guitar case.

Police are on the hunt for the thief who raided a property in Inverness on Wednesday August 11.

The suspect gained entry into the backyard summer house of the property on Stornoway Drive.

Several bottles of alcohol, including whisky were stolen and placed into a guitar case.

Police were called at around 4.50am to the property on Stornoway Drive after the owners discovered the break-in.

The suspect is described as a male, around 6ft 1in in height and of slim build.

He was wearing a beanie style hat, a face mask, gloves, a lightweight jacket, a top with a round logo, dark jeans, Nike trainers and a belt with “Hatch” written on it.

The man was also carrying a climbing type rucksack and was also carrying a guitar case following the incident.

Detective constable Pamela Dugdale said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or observed a man matching the description to get in touch.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time to check dashcam footage or anyone who may have private CCTV that could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.