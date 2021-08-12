Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021
News / Inverness

Bottles of whisky smuggled out of Inverness summer house in guitar case

By Ross Hempseed
August 12, 2021, 3:45 pm Updated: August 12, 2021, 3:46 pm
Post Thumbnail

Bottles of whisky were stolen from an Inverness summer house after being packed into a guitar case.

Police are on the hunt for the thief who raided a property in Inverness on Wednesday August 11.

The suspect gained entry into the backyard summer house of the property on Stornoway Drive.

Several bottles of alcohol, including whisky were stolen and placed into a guitar case.

Police were called at around 4.50am to the property on Stornoway Drive after the owners discovered the break-in.

The suspect is described as a male, around 6ft 1in in height and of slim build.

He was wearing a beanie style hat, a face mask, gloves, a lightweight jacket, a top with a round logo, dark jeans, Nike trainers and a belt with “Hatch” written on it.

The man was also carrying a climbing type rucksack and was also carrying a guitar case following the incident.

Detective constable Pamela Dugdale said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or observed a man matching the description to get in touch.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time to check dashcam footage or anyone who may have private CCTV that could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

