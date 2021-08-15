News / Inverness Missing Inverness man found safe and well By Lauren Robertson August 15, 2021, 6:29 pm Alan Munro has been found safe and well. A man who was missing from Inverness has been found safe and well. Alan Munro was reported missing from the city centre area of Inverness on Wednesday, August 11. Police have since reported that the 48-year-old was found safe and well. They thanked the public for sharing their appeal and for providing information to the search. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Weekend court roll – our round-up of the most-read cases of the week Appeal to trace man missing from Inverness Body found following desperate search of a loch for missing 82-year-old Missing teen from Inverness traced safe and well