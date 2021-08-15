News / Inverness Appeal to trace man missing from Inverness By Lauren Taylor August 15, 2021, 2:48 pm Updated: August 15, 2021, 6:30 pm Appeal for information about missing Inverness man Allan Munro. Police are appealing for information to help trace a man missing from Inverness. Alan Munro was last seen around 8pm on Wednesday August 11 in the city centre. The 48-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall and of slim build with brown balding hair. The police are asking anyone with any information to contact 101. Mr Munro has since been found safe and well. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close