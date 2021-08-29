Man missing for over a week was last seen in Inverness city centre

A man who has been missing for over a week was last seen in Inverness city centre, police have confirmed,

Alan Munro, of Church Street, was last seen in the city centre on Saturday, August 21 at around 10.30am.

The 48-year-old is described as being 5ft 9” tall, of a slim build with balding or short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, grey hoodie, grey T-shirt and black trainers.

He has connections to the Hilton area of Inverness.

Anyone with information that would assist in tracing Alan is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident no PS-20210824-0805.