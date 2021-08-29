Appeal issued for Inverness 13-year-old last seen yesterday evening

Police have issued an appeal for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen in Inverness yesterday.

Connor Sharp was seen at around 6.30pm on Saturday evening in the Raigmore area of the city.

He is 5ft tall with a slim build and dark hair which is permed on top, and he is known to frequent the Merkinch area.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey and white North Face hoodie, grey Fila tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers with a red ‘swoosh’ logo.

Connor was also carrying a black backpack and was riding a black mountain bike.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 and quote the reference number MPR4339230821.