Raigmore Active Travel Link hit by supply issues as expected completion date looms

A project to encourage more walking and cycling in Inverness has been delayed due to supply issues.

The Raigmore Active Travel Link, which aims to create a safe path from Golden Bridge to the Raigmore Interchange, was due to be completed on September 16.

However Pat Munro, who have been contracted to build the new path, are now facing supply issues.

It was confirmed at a Raigmore Community Council meeting this week that delays in the supply and delivery of essential elements of the works are likely to push back the date of completion.

Most of the problems surround items such as benches, bollards and direction signs.

The firm is currently unable to confirm when the works might be completed as they are waiting to hear back from their supplier.

Contracts manager Mark Smith said it was hugely disappointing to be held up.

Tree felling also required

He said: “Having been on track with construction of the Raigmore Active Travel Link, it is disappointing to now face supply issues.

“We would like to apologise for the delays, especially to the residents of Raigmore who have been so supportive and understanding throughout the project, and we thank you for your continued patience.”

On top of supply issues holding up the works, it has also been discovered that a number of trees surrounding the new paths need to be felled.

A total of 10 trees, including elm and ash, are dead and diseased, so would cause a potential risk to those using the footpaths if left.

They will be removed once an ongoing bat survey is completed, and new trees will be planted in their place.

Locals can get ongoing updates on the progress of the Raigmore Active Travel Link on their dedicated website.