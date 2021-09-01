Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Inverness

Raigmore Active Travel Link hit by supply issues as expected completion date looms

By Lauren Robertson
September 1, 2021, 12:19 pm Updated: September 1, 2021, 3:04 pm
Raigmore Active Travel Link.
A project to encourage more walking and cycling in Inverness has been delayed due to supply issues.

The Raigmore Active Travel Link, which aims to create a safe path from Golden Bridge to the Raigmore Interchange, was due to be completed on September 16.

However Pat Munro, who have been contracted to build the new path, are now facing supply issues.

It was confirmed at a Raigmore Community Council meeting this week that delays in the supply and delivery of essential elements of the works are likely to push back the date of completion.

Most of the problems surround items such as benches, bollards and direction signs.

The firm is currently unable to confirm when the works might be completed as they are waiting to hear back from their supplier.

Contracts manager Mark Smith said it was hugely disappointing to be held up.

Tree felling also required

He said: “Having been on track with construction of the Raigmore Active Travel Link, it is disappointing to now face supply issues.

“We would like to apologise for the delays, especially to the residents of Raigmore who have been so supportive and understanding throughout the project, and we thank you for your continued patience.”

On top of supply issues holding up the works, it has also been discovered that a number of trees surrounding the new paths need to be felled.

A total of 10 trees, including elm and ash, are dead and diseased, so would cause a potential risk to those using the footpaths if left.

They will be removed once an ongoing bat survey is completed, and new trees will be planted in their place.

Locals can get ongoing updates on the progress of the Raigmore Active Travel Link on their dedicated website.

