All creatures great and small blessed at special Inverness ceremony

A group of dogs went for a walk with a difference at the weekend.

Instead of their usual riverside or woodland haunts, these hounds walked down the aisle at Inverness Cathedral for a special blessing service.

Very Rev Sarah Murray conducted the brief service to bless the pets of past and present, and remember the patron saint of animals, St Francis.

She was accompanied by her 16-year-old dog Max as she stood at the alter.

It is the fourth time the church has hosted the service to give thanks for “all creatures great and small”.

This year the event was live streamed, with blessings read out for pets who couldn’t be in attendance.

‘Pets are so much integral to our way of life’

Speaking after the service, Rev Murray explained how dogs have been a constant companion in her life and so deserve to be recognised.

She said: “Pets are so much integral to our way of life and our lives and so it is important to recognise and remember to them as well and have an opportunity to come together and say thank you for them too.

“We have one dog, Max. He is 16 so he has been a big part of our lives. We have always had dogs. Even when growing up, we have always had a dog at home and our son now has his own dog as well.”

“I think there is always a constant. There is always something there. He is always there when you come home and no matter what kind of day you have had, they are always just so overjoyed to see you and you can talk to them and share the ups and downs of life and they never judge.

“They say dogs are just full of happiness, as are cats and other animals and pets.”

‘May God’s blessing be upon you and those who care for you’

Following a series of hymns, prayers and readings, the minister went round each dog present, placing her hand on their and bestowing a blessing upon them.

She also read out a list of dogs names who had been submitted by members of the congregation prior to the service.

She said: “May God’s blessing be upon you and those who care for you.”

To culminate the blessing, she read the following prayer.

“Bless, O Lord, all creatures, and all who are involved in their care and protection. May our awareness of the gifts of their lives make us sensitive to the needs of every creature.

“We ask this in the name of Jesus Christ. Amen.”

‘If you don’t have a pet what do you have?’

Among the attendees was Angela Brown, a volunteer with charity Pets as Therapy.

She brought along her two Labradoodles, three-year-old Erika and two-year-old Bruce.

She praised the event for helping bring like-minded people together.

She said: “It’s not just about the animals its about the people coming together, showing off their pets.

“If you haven’t got dogs what do you have or if you don’t have a pet what do you have?

“Even if its just a hamster its something you and looking after and enjoying.

Brenda Mackenzie also turned out to the service with her dog Purdy, representing her business Pamper Pets.

She was joined by the manager of her Inverness-based business Anita McDougall with her dogs Lilly and Bapple and Nina Dore, one of their coaches.

She is calling for pet blessings to become a staple in Inverness.

“Its important for us to represent all the dogs here now and dogs that have past,” she said.

“We would love to see a service offered for people and their animals. People would love to come here.

“Even if it was just once a month, we would definitely be there.”