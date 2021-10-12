Lewis singer goes head-to-head with his brother to win silver in Inverness

For one Lewis singer, The Royal National Mod has been a real family affair after competing against his younger brother for the Traditional Silver Kilt Pin.

Innes John Begg from South Lochs went head to head against his 13-year-old brother to claim the coveted Traditional Silver Kilt Pin at Eden Court.

The pair competed in the boy’s fluent solo singing contest for 13-15-year-olds; the only two competitors to enter the event.

For Innes, winning the Traditional Silver Kilt Pin marks his first victory in a singing competition at the Mod.

The 15-year-old admits its always tough to go head-to-head with your sibling.

“I felt really good about winning but I feel a little bit bad for my wee brother who had a bit of a mistake in his song,” he said.

“It’s always quite hard to go up against one other person in a competition, especially when it’s you brother.

“He’s still talking to me so that’s something.”

The Nicolson Institute student added: “I was definitely nervous. That’s a given for singing at an event like this but I did enjoy it. It’s good to come back and compete again.

“I have competed in the traditional since I was allowed and I have competed in the Mod since I was around five-years-old.

“It’s been a long time since there was a Mod on.”

Healthy competition

Innes says the Mod provides an opportunity for healthy competition amongst Gaels of all ages, whilst helping to promote the Gaelic language; a tradition which has remained in his family through the generations.

He added: “A lot of my family speak Gaelic, my mum and dad, my granny; everyone speaks Gaelic.

“I’m studying Gaelic as well so I find this is very good way of expressing it. It’s healthy competition but it still promotes Gaelic.”

