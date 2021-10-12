Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewis singer goes head-to-head with his brother to win silver in Inverness

By Michelle Henderson
October 12, 2021, 6:31 pm Updated: October 12, 2021, 6:35 pm

For one Lewis singer, The Royal National Mod has been a real family affair after competing against his younger brother for the Traditional Silver Kilt Pin.

Innes John Begg from South Lochs went head to head against his 13-year-old brother to claim the coveted Traditional Silver Kilt Pin at Eden Court.

The pair competed in the boy’s fluent solo singing contest for 13-15-year-olds; the only two competitors to enter the event.

For Innes, winning the Traditional Silver Kilt Pin marks his first victory in a singing competition at the Mod.

The 15-year-old admits its always tough to go head-to-head with your sibling.

“I felt really good about winning but I feel a little bit bad for my wee brother who had a bit of a mistake in his song,” he said.

“It’s always quite hard to go up against one other person in a competition, especially when it’s you brother.

“He’s still talking to me so that’s something.”

The Nicolson Institute student added: “I was definitely nervous. That’s a given for singing at an event like this but I did enjoy it. It’s good to come back and compete again.

“I have competed in the traditional since I was allowed and I have competed in the Mod since I was around five-years-old.

“It’s been a long time since there was a Mod on.”

Healthy competition

Innes says the Mod provides an opportunity for healthy competition amongst Gaels of all ages, whilst helping to promote the Gaelic language; a tradition which has remained in his family through the generations.

He added: “A lot of my family speak Gaelic, my mum and dad, my granny; everyone speaks Gaelic.

“I’m studying Gaelic as well so I find this is very good way of expressing it. It’s healthy competition but it still promotes Gaelic.”

Read more of our coverage of The Royal National Mod:

