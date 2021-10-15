Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A9 driver, 65, caught with cocaine in underpants

By Jenni Gee
October 15, 2021, 11:45 am
Derek Culross leaves Inverness Sheriff Court

A man who was caught with 27g of cocaine hidden in his underpants has avoided jail after admitting being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Derek Culross was stopped by police on the A9 northbound at Daviot Woods on May 25 last year after intelligence indicated he was travelling to Inverness supplying drugs.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh Allison told the court the 65-year-old informed officers he was travelling to the Highland city to visit a friend, despite the fact that lockdown travel restrictions were in place at the time.

Suspect was strip-searched

The court heard that Culross was subsequently detained and strip-searched at which point, a bag of white powder was recovered from his underpants.

Tests later confirmed the bag contained 27.65 grams of cocaine.

Culross, of Campbell Street, Renfrew, initially claimed it was for personal use, but later admitted a charge of being concerned in supplying the Class A drug.

Defence solicitor Cecily Kingston told the sentencing hearing her client was a hardworking man who was responsible for the care of his live-in partner, who suffers from mobility issues and vertigo following a stroke and who would be vulnerable to injury in the event she was left to live alone.

She said: “He accepts that it is entirely his own wrongdoing and a very serious offence,”

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Culross: “The courts have repeatedly made it clear that those who engage in the supply of class A drugs will be dealt with very severely.”

But, as an alternative to a custodial sentence, Culross was placed on a Community Payback Order with two years’ supervision and 210 hours of unpaid work.

