Former Inverness head teacher hopes COP26 track can inspire children to save the planet

By Chris MacLennan
October 22, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: October 22, 2021, 9:19 am
Former head teacher Robert Quigley hopes the track can inspire children

A former head teacher is attempting to have his say at COP26 – by contributing to a song in the hope of inspiring children to save the planet.

Robert Quigley, who used to be the head of Milton of Leys primary, has written the song alongside another former teacher, Alan Cameron.

The duo have been joined on the track by Graeme Duffin of Wet, Wet, Wet fame, along with his son Jamie.

The lyrics are sung by female vocalist Rebecca.

The Duffin’s assisted in mixing and producing the track in their studio in the shadows of Glasgow’s famed Barrowland Ballroom.

We have been promoting the eco-agenda for years

Mr Quigley said: “Alan and I are both teachers who have been involved in promoting the eco agenda over the years.

“When the chance to write a song to tie in with the COP26 conference presented itself, we felt it was a really great opportunity.

“As a head teacher, I’ve always placed a really high importance on the climate change push.

“A song like this could also be ideal as a way for pupils to show their commitment to helping save the planet in a fun and engaging way.”

Robert Quigley has contributed to the song about the COP26 conference

The project is now complete with the track distributed to event organisers and media outlets for inclusion in coverage of the event.

The conference gets underway on October 31.

‘Extremely exciting’ project

Mr Quigley has now taken up a new role with Highland Council working as a collaborative lead with a focus on developing digital learning.

The 48-year-old expressed his delight at being part of the project.

He added: “The chance to work with such distinguished musicians and songwriters was incredible.

“I have been writing songs for the past two years and have released a number of solo tracks, but it was lovely to work as part of this team as part of the band East End Friend.

“When you consider how much Graeme has achieved as part of Wet, Wet, Wet, it was extremely exciting.”

Track will officially be launched later this month

The song, Good Cop, Bad Cop, will officially be released on October 28.

The song will be launched on October 28

