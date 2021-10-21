Mood lift: Elevator enthusiast Calum given day to remember by NHS Highland

A young lift enthusiast had fun on so many different levels after NHS Highland granted his wish of trying out their new installation.

The mother of Calum Mackie wrote to the health board after he spotted that the elevators at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness were being replaced.

The letter contained a number of curious questions that Calum hoped the engineers behind the project would be able to answer.

Five months later, he was invited over to the hospital to see the shiny new system in action.

A post on the NHS Highland Facebook page said: “Calum got the opportunity to quiz our Estates Team, Kier Construction and Kone about the refurbishment and was also asked to take the new lift on its maiden journey.”

And the team had one more surprise to round off a very special day, gifting Calum a light and games console which had been built into a panel from one of the old lifts.

Lucy Mackie said: “I can’t thank everyone enough for what they did for Calum.

“He was delighted with the visit. Turning the panel into a console for him was beyond anything we could have ever imagined and certainly wasn’t expected.

“I am incredibly thankful to them.”