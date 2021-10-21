Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

Mood lift: Elevator enthusiast Calum given day to remember by NHS Highland

By Craig Munro
October 21, 2021, 7:31 pm Updated: October 21, 2021, 7:35 pm
Calum Mackie tries out the lift at Raigmore Hospital. Picture from NHS Highland

A young lift enthusiast had fun on so many different levels after NHS Highland granted his wish of trying out their new installation.

The mother of Calum Mackie wrote to the health board after he spotted that the elevators at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness were being replaced.

The letter contained a number of curious questions that Calum hoped the engineers behind the project would be able to answer.

Five months later, he was invited over to the hospital to see the shiny new system in action.

Calum with mum Lucy and some of the staff who took him through the new lift system. Picture from NHS Highland

A post on the NHS Highland Facebook page said: “Calum got the opportunity to quiz our Estates Team, Kier Construction and Kone about the refurbishment and was also asked to take the new lift on its maiden journey.”

And the team had one more surprise to round off a very special day, gifting Calum a light and games console which had been built into a panel from one of the old lifts.

Calum with his new games console. Picture from NHS Highland

Lucy Mackie said: “I can’t thank everyone enough for what they did for Calum.

“He was delighted with the visit. Turning the panel into a console for him was beyond anything we could have ever imagined and certainly wasn’t expected.

“I am incredibly thankful to them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]