Neah Evans helps Great Britain to team pursuit bronze at World Championships

Neah Evans was part of the Great Britain team which claimed bronze in the the team pursuit at the World Track Cycling Championships.

The Olympic silver-medalists were comfortable victors over Canada in Roubaix, crossing the line more than five seconds ahead of their opponents.

Evans, fellow Scot Katie Archibald, Megan Barker and Josie Knight never really looked in any trouble on Thursday evening, despite earlier missing out on a chance to compete for the gold.

It means Aberdeenshire rider Evans, who comes from Cuminestown near Turriff, has now finished the year with medals at the Olympic Games, European and World Championships.

Evans said: “Obviously we would have liked to have been in the gold final, but this is Meg (Barker)’s first time competing at the worlds.

“Also, the first time doing the team pursuit, so it’s a fantastic result considering everything. It’s a world’s medal – we’re delighted.”

It's another BRONZE! 🥉🇬🇧 Here's how the Great Britain Cycling Team took the final podium spot in the Women's Team Pursuit at the @UCI_Track World Championships ⬇️🎥 📺 @Eurosport_UK pic.twitter.com/5Ja4msbAI8 — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) October 21, 2021

Archibald added: “The process I’m most used to is testing form on team pursuit and I feel good, the team is going well, and I think our preparation has gone nice.

“We hoped to get into that gold medal ride but I think that’s all we’re capable of at this World Championships. We’ve got bigger dreams for the future but I feel confident about (the omnium) tomorrow.”

Great Britain led by 0.6s after the first kilometre and had doubled their advantage by the half-way stage of the race.

In the final four laps of the race they had stretched to a comfortable three seconds in front and brought home an accomplished bronze medal in a time of 4:17.359.

Earlier in the day they were beaten in the first round by Italy (4:11.947), losing out by a margin of two-and-a-half seconds to drop into the bronze medal race.

They had come through the qualifying rounds in France on Wednesday.

In the gold medal race, Olympic champions Germany continued their impressive 2021 by beating the Italians by nearly five seconds.

Evans has already competed in the scratch race at these championships, finishing 10th on Wednesday, but her week of competition is not done yet.

Alongside Archibald, they will seek to add to the European gold they took in the madison when that discipline gets underway on Saturday.