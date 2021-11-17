Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police hunt for silver car involved in Inverness hit and run

By Shona Gossip
November 17, 2021, 5:26 pm Updated: November 17, 2021, 6:38 pm
A woman was taken to hospital following a hit and run in Inverness this week.

A woman was taken to hospital after a car mounted the pavement and hit her before driving off.

The 43-year-old was on Kintail Crescent in Inverness when she was hit by a silver car at about 1.20pm on Sunday, November 14.

Police say the car, which was being driven by a man with a female passenger, mounted the kerb and then drove off towards Oldtown Road.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital with a suspected leg fracture. She has since been released.

Officers are now carrying out door-to-door inquiries and checking CCTV footage in an attempt to track down the vehicle.

They are appealing for anyone with information, or who may have footage of the area, to come forward.

PC Paul Ross said: “I would urge anyone who believes they can assist us in identifying the car or who may have any other information that could help with our investigation to contact us. I would ask anyone with dash cam devices to check their footage as there could be images which could aid our inquiries. Any small piece of information could prove significant so please do pass it on.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 2049 of November 14. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

