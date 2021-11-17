Police hunt for silver car involved in Inverness hit and run

A woman was taken to hospital after a car mounted the pavement and hit her before driving off.

The 43-year-old was on Kintail Crescent in Inverness when she was hit by a silver car at about 1.20pm on Sunday, November 14.

Police say the car, which was being driven by a man with a female passenger, mounted the kerb and then drove off towards Oldtown Road.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital with a suspected leg fracture. She has since been released.

Officers are now carrying out door-to-door inquiries and checking CCTV footage in an attempt to track down the vehicle.

They are appealing for anyone with information, or who may have footage of the area, to come forward.

PC Paul Ross said: “I would urge anyone who believes they can assist us in identifying the car or who may have any other information that could help with our investigation to contact us. I would ask anyone with dash cam devices to check their footage as there could be images which could aid our inquiries. Any small piece of information could prove significant so please do pass it on.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 2049 of November 14. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.