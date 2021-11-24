Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Crime & Courts

Cop who cares: Inverness officer nominated for award over dedication to community

By Jenni Gee
November 24, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 24, 2021, 5:23 pm
Constable O'Neill is a cop who cares. Image credit: Andrew Barr photography

An Inverness cop has been recognised for his community dedication after helping secure internet access for a school pupil during lockdown, taking an isolated man out to lunch and fixing a single mum’s bicycle.

Community beat officer Brad O’Neill was sent to the pupil’s home after their teachers became concerned about their lack of engagement with online education while schools were closed due to the Covid pandemic.

But when he learned the child was unable to take part in lessons because the family had no internet access, PC O’Neill sprung into action, liaising with a charity to get free wifi quickly installed in the home.

The intervention is just one of many that have caught the attention of PC O’Neill’s colleagues and superiors, securing him a nomination for a Scottish Police Federation (SPF) community commitment award.

PC O’Neill, who works in Merkinch and South Kessock, known locally as ‘The Ferry’, is also being recognised for his strong relationship-building in the area.

The past 18 months have seen him perform a number of non-policing tasks within the community including repairing a bicycle that was a single mum’s only form of transport and taking a man with learning difficulties, who had become withdrawn following an assault, out to lunch to help build his confidence.

‘Selfless acts that go well beyond his duty’

His commitment to connecting with people, coupled with his dedication to providing a visible on-street presence in the area, has also led to the detection of some serious crimes including a rape and serious assault.

SPF representative Ross Polworth said: “In this short time PC O’Neill has made a positive impact within the community and improved the area’s relationship with Police Scotland.

“He has been involved in a number of initiatives to help the area and individuals that go well beyond his role.

“In addition to the examples provided, PC O’Neill has also assisted and carried out numerous other selfless acts that go well beyond his duty and are worthy of recognition.”

Speaking after the nomination, which sees him up against two other officers at the awards ceremony on Thursday, PC O’Neill said it was a pleasure to serve the community of Merkinch and South Kessock, and that the posting has been both rewarding and educational.

‘Leaving my ego on the Black Bridge’

“It was a real eye-opener to the struggles of the day-to-day life of most of the residents of South Kessock,” he said.

The dedicated officer explained that he was able to achieve the level of connection he had with residents by “leaving my ego on the Black Bridge, lowering my guard and opening my heart to the needs of the community”.

He added: “Once you understand, you can empathise and tailor your response to their needs.”

The approach appears to be one that is working and PC O’Neill has every intention of continuing with his people-focused policing, setting high standards for what he expects from his own work.

“Every interaction I do, at the forefront of my mind is ‘what can I deliver that is above and beyond anything they have experienced from a police officer before?'” he said.

More from our crime and courts team

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]