Driver with provisional licence sped through red light trying to outrun cops

A driver who only had a provisional licence put his foot down when he spotted police, running a red light and swerving across lanes of the A9 in an attempt to lose them.

David McDonough was driving a Volkswagen Passat on the A9 at Kingussie when the dangerous pursuit began, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

The 28-year-old ignored a stop signal at road works and drove on the opposite side of road in an attempt to lose the officers.

But he didn’t succeed and, when finally stopped, it was discovered he had no licence or insurance.

Fiscal Depute Emily Hood said police spotted 28-year-old McDonough at around 10.30pm on March 9 this year.

“Upon the driver of the vehicle seeing the police he accelerated harshly as if in an attempt to make off,” she said.

Dangerous driver ‘mounted verge’

The court heard that McDonough, of Escort Close, Halewood, Liverpool, then ran a red light controlling traffic around a roadworks site.

“He mounted a verge,” said Miss Hood, before explaining that McDonough’s vehicle ended up “stationary on a nearside verge after swerving across two lanes.”

“Subsequent checks showed that he was only the holder of a provisional driving licence,” she concluded.

McDonough pled guilty to a charge of dangerous driving by repeatedly driving at excessive speed for the roads and conditions, driving through a red traffic light signalling him to stop, driving on the opposing carriageway, repeatedly mounting and driving on the roadside verge and repeatedly failing to maintain lane discipline.

Car had no L plates

He also admitted driving without L plates or a qualified driver and driving without insurance.

McDonough also admitted failing to provide a sample after he refused to have blood taken claiming he was needle-phobic.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank ordered a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment before the case calls again next month.

McDonough was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence in the meantime and his bail was continued.