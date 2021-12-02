Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Driver with provisional licence sped through red light trying to outrun cops

By Jenni Gee
December 2, 2021, 6:00 am
David McDonough covers his face as he leaves Inverness Sheriff Court

A driver who only had a provisional licence put his foot down when he spotted police, running a red light and swerving across lanes of the A9 in an attempt to lose them.

David McDonough was driving a Volkswagen Passat on the A9 at Kingussie when the dangerous pursuit began, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

The 28-year-old ignored a stop signal at road works and drove on the opposite side of road in an attempt to lose the officers.

But he didn’t succeed and, when finally stopped, it was discovered he had no licence or insurance.

Fiscal Depute Emily Hood said police spotted 28-year-old McDonough at around 10.30pm on March 9 this year.

“Upon the driver of the vehicle seeing the police he accelerated harshly as if in an attempt to make off,” she said.

Dangerous driver ‘mounted verge’

The court heard that McDonough, of Escort Close, Halewood, Liverpool, then ran a red light controlling traffic around a roadworks site.

“He mounted a verge,” said Miss Hood, before explaining that McDonough’s vehicle ended up “stationary on a nearside verge after swerving across two lanes.”

“Subsequent checks showed that he was only the holder of a provisional driving licence,” she concluded.

McDonough pled guilty to a charge of dangerous driving by repeatedly driving at excessive speed for the roads and conditions, driving through a red traffic light signalling him to stop, driving on the opposing carriageway, repeatedly mounting and driving on the roadside verge and repeatedly failing to maintain lane discipline.

Car had no L plates

He also admitted driving without L plates or a qualified driver and driving without insurance.

McDonough also admitted failing to provide a sample after he refused to have blood taken claiming he was needle-phobic.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank ordered a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment before the case calls again next month.

McDonough was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence in the meantime and his bail was continued.

