Home News Inverness

Meet Gregg; the wonderdog who can do the shopping, washing and even the recycling

By Claire Elliott
February 28, 2022, 4:48 pm
Rebecca Nicholson says assistance dog has changed her life. Picture: Michael Traill
Rebecca Nicholson says assistance dog has changed her life. Picture: Michael Traill

Meet Gregg the wonder dog who knows more than 200 commands – and even does the recycling.

The five-year-old Labrador retriever has been specially trained to carry out household chores to enable Rebecca Nicholson, who has cerebral palsy, to live independently.

And one of the dog’s favourite tasks is putting rubbish in the bin – so much that he knows what goes in general waste and recycling, and will even pick up litter while they’re out and about.

Before the pair were introduced, Miss Nicholson from Inverness, needed  24-hour support. She had never even been shopping on her own.

But the clever canine has made the 27-year-old “feel alive” and given her a “willingness” to pursue her life.

Gregg loads and unloads the washing machine, opens and closes doors, helps her undress, picks up dropped items, such as keys and her phone, and even posts letters in the mailbox.

“I don’t know where I would be without him,” she said.

“Before he came along my life was miserable, but he brought colour back into it. He’s the right amount of funny and goofy – I never thought I’d meet a dog so excited about doing the laundry – and he just loves to put things in the bin.”

Gregg loves to help Rebecca Nicholson with her recycling – and even knows what goes in which bin. Picture: Michael Traill

‘He amazes me every day’

Miss Nicholson, who is confined to a wheelchair and struggles with fine motor skills, said: “I show him the bin and then give him the rubbish and he knows to put it in the recycling. He loves it – and is helping to save the planet.

“Even when we’re out, he’ll pick up litter and carry it in his mouth to the nearest bin. He’s so clever and intuitive. He amazes me every day.”

Miss Nicholson was paired with the Canine Partners dog three-and-a-half years ago and they are now inseparable, with Gregg able to go anywhere a guide dog can.

When they go shopping, he retrieves packets and tins from supermarket shelves, places them in the trolley and then hands over her purse when it’s time to pay.

His latest trick is practising how to use the contactless card reader.

Gregg – who will cost £30,000 to train throughout his life  – can also fetch help if Miss Nicholson gets into difficulty by alerting the nearest person, gently nudging them until they follow him.

At the end of the day, the clever pooch, who can open and close drawers, will retrieve her pyjamas and slippers and help her undress, including taking off her shoes and socks.

He also takes off his own purple jacket that identifies him as an assistance dog, using his mouth to untie the straps and pull it over his head.

Gregg will also retrieve the TV remote control and get her glasses for her in the morning before she has given the command.

“He is so in tune, he almost knows stuff before I ask for it,” she said.

Gregg, provided by Canine Partners – has given Rebecca Nicholson a new lease of life, and loves nothing more than helping her when they’re out. Picture: Michael Traill

‘He’s given me a willingness to pursue life’

But Miss Nicholson said his presence also provides her much needed friendship.

“He does all the physical things for me but emotionally, he’s such a support,” she said.

“I was bullied a lot at school and, before I had Gregg, I was quite isolated and didn’t have many friends and always needed assistance 24/7.

“I always felt my life was going forward but there was a massive hole and Gregg has filled that.

“He’s given me a willingness to pursue my life. I don’t have to worry if I drop something when I’m on my own because he’ll pick it up for me, and if there’s a disaster he’ll go and get help.

“He knows well over 200 to 300 tasks and there’s not a job he’s done that he’s not happy to do. I am so grateful to have such an amazing animal in my life.”

But it’s not all work and no play, as he still gets plenty of time to run off the lead in the woods and roll in the mud like any other playful pup.

Miss Nicholson said: “Dogs are dogs at the end of the day. Some people think they have to be robots but he has to have fun too.”

To thank the charity for pairing her with Gregg – who is sponsored by bakery firm Greggs – Miss Nicholson last year used a specially adapted exercise bike she cycled 60 hours in aid of Canine Partners.

She said: “They have given me the most precious gift and I wanted to thank them for making me feel alive again.”

Miss Nicholson still has a team of support workers to aid her independence, but she said: “They all say Gregg is the best colleague to work alongside.”

