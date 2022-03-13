Missing woman Stephanie Lewicki last seen in Culloden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

Missing woman Stephanie Lewicki last seen in Culloden

By Lottie Hood
March 13, 2022, 6:41 pm Updated: March 13, 2022, 7:39 pm
Stephanie Lewicki was last seen in the early hours of Sunday morning. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Police are appealing for any information to help trace a woman last seen in Culloden.

Stephanie Lewicki, aged 30, was last seen in Blackwell Road in Culloden about 5am on Sunday, 13 March.

She is described as white and is 5ft 5ins, of slim build, with shoulder length dark hair.

Speaking on the incident, Sergeant Jon MacDonald, said: “There are growing concerns for Stephanie’s welfare and inquiries are ongoing to trace her.

“Officers are currently conducting inquiries, but I would appeal to anyone who may know where she is, or who has any information that would help us trace her, to get in contact.

“We’d also appeal to Stephanie herself to get in touch so that we can make sure she is safe and well.”

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact police on 101 by quoting reference number 0828 of Sunday, March 13, 2022.

