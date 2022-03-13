Missing woman Stephanie Lewicki last seen in Culloden By Lottie Hood March 13, 2022, 6:41 pm Updated: March 13, 2022, 7:39 pm Stephanie Lewicki was last seen in the early hours of Sunday morning. Supplied by Police Scotland. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are appealing for any information to help trace a woman last seen in Culloden. Stephanie Lewicki, aged 30, was last seen in Blackwell Road in Culloden about 5am on Sunday, 13 March. She is described as white and is 5ft 5ins, of slim build, with shoulder length dark hair. Speaking on the incident, Sergeant Jon MacDonald, said: “There are growing concerns for Stephanie’s welfare and inquiries are ongoing to trace her. “Officers are currently conducting inquiries, but I would appeal to anyone who may know where she is, or who has any information that would help us trace her, to get in contact. “We’d also appeal to Stephanie herself to get in touch so that we can make sure she is safe and well.” Anyone with any information is being asked to contact police on 101 by quoting reference number 0828 of Sunday, March 13, 2022. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Concerns growing for schoolgirl Demi-Lee Simpson reported missing in Aberdeen Alistair Wilson: Police issue new description for person of interest in search for Nairn banker’s killer Hillwalker Neil Gillingham missing after being seen near Glencoe summit Alan Murray: New appeal launched to find Cullen man who went missing a week ago