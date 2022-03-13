Missing woman Stephanie Lewicki last seen in Culloden

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for any information to help trace a woman last seen in Culloden.

Stephanie Lewicki, aged 30, was last seen in Blackwell Road in Culloden about 5am on Sunday, 13 March.

She is described as white and is 5ft 5ins, of slim build, with shoulder length dark hair.

Speaking on the incident, Sergeant Jon MacDonald, said: “There are growing concerns for Stephanie’s welfare and inquiries are ongoing to trace her.

“Officers are currently conducting inquiries, but I would appeal to anyone who may know where she is, or who has any information that would help us trace her, to get in contact.

“We’d also appeal to Stephanie herself to get in touch so that we can make sure she is safe and well.”

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact police on 101 by quoting reference number 0828 of Sunday, March 13, 2022.