Photo gallery: Were you pictured at the Highland Food and Drink Trail’s event on Saturday?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Photo gallery: Were you pictured at the Highland Food and Drink Trail’s event on Saturday?

By Karla Sinclair
March 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 21, 2022, 1:07 pm
Isla MacKenzie, 11, and her mum Sheona pictured at the Highland Food and Drink Trail.
Isla MacKenzie, 11, and her mum Sheona pictured at the Highland Food and Drink Trail.

Hundreds of hungry foodies flocked to the Highland Food and Drink Trail’s biggest event to date on Saturday – but were you among those pictured?

Considered the largest street food event held in Inverness, it took place from noon to 7pm along the Trail’s new dedicated Street Food Zone, which is adjacent to the River Ness and Inverness Cathedral.

Visitors were able to indulge in a selection of mouth-watering street food dishes, including seafood, pasta, smoked meats and gourmet burgers, from local vendors.

Visitors picking up their order at JuicyNess Smoothie Bar.
The event took place adjacent to the River Ness and Inverness Cathedral.

Organisers had been working closely with Highland Council on the exciting new project, which aims to highlight some of the region’s best local produce.

Who was there?

The Highland Food and Drink Trail will also be working with local restaurants, street food vendors and new food and drink businesses all year round to utilise the Street Food Zone.

Set alongside the Ness Kiosk, Cathedral Cafe and Eden Court, it was introduced to provide a showcase for locals and visitors to Inverness alike to enjoy.

Magda Gorna and Piotr Dominik with their two daughters, Kornelia, six months, and four-year-old Amelia.
Food and drink available at the event.

The street food vendors in attendance included: 

  • Ollies Pops
  • The Redshank
  • JuicyNess Smoothie Bar
  • Seasonal Flavour
  • Highland Hogroast

The Highland Food and Drink has become an exciting part of the “Cultural Quarter” of Inverness since it started last month, with a varying number of food trucks appearing throughout the week.

Musicians Matthias Hamilton and Kate MacLeod entertained the crowds.
The Redshank.

It is intended that there will be a permanent street food presence by summer, which given its picturesque setting, will be a fantastic resource and attraction for locals and visitors alike.

The event and the Trail are sponsored by LNER, Scotland Food and Drink, Regional Food Fund, Visit Inverness Loch Ness and Inverness Common Good Fund, as well as the Highland Council.

In a Highland Food and Drink Trail social media post, Trail founder Douglas Hardie wrote: “That was an incredible day, and I am so glad so many people came to show support and sample some of the best street food in the Highlands.

Hannah Anderson and Otello Calvert with their smoothies from JuicyNess Smoothie Bar.
The Trail was introduced to provide a showcase for locals and visitors to Inverness alike to enjoy.

“This wouldn’t have happened without our vendors, and the many people that worked so hard to make this happen.”

For more information, email douglas.hardie@highlandfoodanddrinktrail.co.uk or call 07714 499963.

For more from food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal