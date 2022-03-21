Photo gallery: Were you pictured at the Highland Food and Drink Trail’s event on Saturday?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of hungry foodies flocked to the Highland Food and Drink Trail’s biggest event to date on Saturday – but were you among those pictured?

Considered the largest street food event held in Inverness, it took place from noon to 7pm along the Trail’s new dedicated Street Food Zone, which is adjacent to the River Ness and Inverness Cathedral.

Visitors were able to indulge in a selection of mouth-watering street food dishes, including seafood, pasta, smoked meats and gourmet burgers, from local vendors.

Organisers had been working closely with Highland Council on the exciting new project, which aims to highlight some of the region’s best local produce.

Who was there?

The Highland Food and Drink Trail will also be working with local restaurants, street food vendors and new food and drink businesses all year round to utilise the Street Food Zone.

Set alongside the Ness Kiosk, Cathedral Cafe and Eden Court, it was introduced to provide a showcase for locals and visitors to Inverness alike to enjoy.

The street food vendors in attendance included:

Ollies Pops

The Redshank

JuicyNess Smoothie Bar

Seasonal Flavour

Highland Hogroast

The Highland Food and Drink has become an exciting part of the “Cultural Quarter” of Inverness since it started last month, with a varying number of food trucks appearing throughout the week.

It is intended that there will be a permanent street food presence by summer, which given its picturesque setting, will be a fantastic resource and attraction for locals and visitors alike.

The event and the Trail are sponsored by LNER, Scotland Food and Drink, Regional Food Fund, Visit Inverness Loch Ness and Inverness Common Good Fund, as well as the Highland Council.

In a Highland Food and Drink Trail social media post, Trail founder Douglas Hardie wrote: “That was an incredible day, and I am so glad so many people came to show support and sample some of the best street food in the Highlands.

“This wouldn’t have happened without our vendors, and the many people that worked so hard to make this happen.”

For more information, email douglas.hardie@highlandfoodanddrinktrail.co.uk or call 07714 499963.

