Inverness band release debut album with hopes of keeping traditional Scottish music alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness band release debut album with hopes of keeping traditional Scottish music alive

The six-piece band are planning several gigs to promote their debut album, From the River.

By Ross Hempseed
inverness cala band
From L-R: Alasdair MacQuarrie, , Amy Nualls, Finlay MacLennan, Ivan Steele, Angus Walker, Calum MacQuarrie.

An Inverness-based band are aiming to keep traditional Scottish music alive as they celebrate the launch of their debut album this weekend.

Cala, a six-piece “trad band” from Inverness, combines elements of traditional or  “trad” music but with a modern, fresh twist.

The band consists of Ivan Steele (whistle, flute and pipes), Finlay MacLennan (fiddle), Amy Nualls (keys), Alasdair MacQuarrie (acoustic guitar), Calum MacQuarrie (bass), and Angus Walker (drums).

Formed in 2019, Cala’s profile has risen fast from small beginnings performing at care homes to spots at music festivals such as Belladrum and Dandelion playing for thousands.

Being on stage for the first time, Ivan Steele said he was “very nervous” but having the adrenaline rush of being on stage was something he wanted to keep chasing.

The band perform using traditional Scottish musical instruments including whistles, a fiddle, bagpipes, acoustic guitar, keys, drums and bass. Image: Cala.

With more than 50 gigs under their belts, the band have played some of the biggest venues in the Highlands such as the now-closed Ironworks.

This has led the band to produce their debut album From the River, released on March 31, incorporating distinctive Scottish sounds like whistles, fiddle and bagpipes.

Mr Steele said: “This album is produced and played entirely by young traditional musicians from our school, and that is an incredibly promising insight into traditional music and the education system providing that as an option.

“In school, I learned the bagpipes through till secondary school and that was a big boost to me and helped me get accepted into the Royal Conservatoire in Glasgow to study traditional music.

“It’s good to see so many people make a name for themselves through traditional music, and it’s far easier to make a career out of it.”

Cala are bringing a fresh approach to traditional Scottish music.

One event that is taking trad music to the masses is the annual Hoolie in the Hydro, which Mr Steele says would have been unheard of 10 years ago and shows the growth of trad music.

He says that shows promise for the future and that bands like Cala can thrive in such a crowded music scene in Scotland.

Calum MacQuarrie added: “It’s also closely related to culture in Scotland, especially with tourists who tend to enjoy Scottish music, which can be beneficial.

The band are planning several gigs this year including Carradale Music Festival in Campeltown later this month. Image: Cala.

“At bar gigs we have people come up to us and say they love the music and that creates more of a buzz.”

He says it’s important any music scene be welcoming to new artists as is the case with trad music.

Amy Nualls says every member of Cala brings something unique, which makes their sound so distinctive and fresh while still remaining true to trad music.

She adds that this makes their music more accessible to first-time listeners of traditional Scottish music.

Tune in to MacGregor's on Facebook tomorrow for Live At 5 where Ali, Ivan, and Finlay will be playing some tunes and talking a bit about the album and launch show!

Posted by Cala on Thursday, 9 March 2023

Having all grown up close by, the band now regards each other as family, with three (Ivan, Calum and Amy) studying traditional music in Glasgow.

Mr Steele, a self-taught musician, says before becoming part of Cala he never thought he could make it a career but now believes the future is bright for the band and trad music as a genre.

To celebrate the release of their debut album, the group decided to go all out with a gig at Bogbain Farm in Inverness for a 150-strong audience.

The event has been organised by the band themselves and will showcase songs from the new album.

Calum MacQuarrie says the gig is the first of many for the upcoming summer season, including their first-ever international gig at the Lorient Festival in July.

The aim is to keep making waves in the trad music scene and become known for their own style while playing to big crowds at festivals like Celtic Connections.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Riverbank School is located in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher assaulted by child with knife
2
Jim Goodwin with Duk during his time as Aberdeen manager. Image: SNS
Former boss Jim Goodwin insists Duk will make Aberdeen millions – as striker closes…
3
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul
4
Westpark School is one of the schools being considered for closure. Image: Paul Glendell.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools – with six in Northfield under threat
5
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
6
To go with story by Adele Merson. Aberdeen City Council should within weeks have the power to force entry to council properties in order to install new smoke alarms. Picture shows; Aberdeen's Marischal College. . Marischal College, Aberdeen. . Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen City Council force entry to multi-storeys to install new smoke alarms
7
DR Macleod vehicles are a familiar sight on Scottish roads. Image: DR Macleod.
Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm
8
Carol-Anne Scroggie was jailed for putting non-existent lottery scratchcard wins through the system while working at Watermill Filling Station in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
9
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre? Readers give their views. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
10
Ross Jack
Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly

More from Press and Journal

Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends jailed for total of 142 months after rampage of violence in Keith pubs
Shaun Summers was caught chatting to underage decoys by a paedophile hunter group. Image: DC Thomson.
'Predatory' paedophile jailed after he messaged girls to brag about sexually abusing children
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Motorcyclist Paul Fairbairn was killed when a fellow enthusiast drove his van into the path of the oncoming vehicle and the rider was thrown over the van's roof and onto the road. Gary Lowe, of Moss of Barmuckity in Elgin, has admitted causing death by careless driving and had sentence deferred until May 19 2023 for a background report Picture shows; Paul Fairbairn. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Careless van driver admits killing Moray motorcyclist
Raymond Mackintosh (left) playing against Inverness Thistle
Former striker's goal to attend reunion sees him travel across the world
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041979 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh GPH Builders Merchant Highland League Cup Final Banks O' Dee (Blue) v Inverurie Loco Works (Red) Pictured are Locos fans known as the Chuff Chuffs Saturday 8th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos-supporting Chuffs-Chuffs hope to go out with a bang before calling it a…
Peter McCaffrey appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'Do I look worried?': Man talks himself into prison after fiery exchange with sheriff
A sign outside M&Co in Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson.
M&Co: Final closure dates for remaining north and north-east shops
One of the offensive notices was found at a bus stop on Powis Place, near its junction with Fraser Place. and junction with Fraser Place. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeen City Council condemn racist notices erected around city using its name
Potholes are an increasing issue in Caithness Image: Caithness Roads Recovery.
Highland road campaigners call for pothole report to 'urgently' be released
The race will begin and end in Inverness. Image: Jasperimage.
6,000 cyclists from 20 countries gear up for this year's Etape Loch Ness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]