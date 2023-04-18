Inverness band release debut album with hopes of keeping traditional Scottish music alive

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness-based band are aiming to keep traditional Scottish music alive as they celebrate the launch of their debut album this weekend.

Cala, a six-piece “trad band” from Inverness, combines elements of traditional or “trad” music but with a modern, fresh twist.

The band consists of Ivan Steele (whistle, flute and pipes), Finlay MacLennan (fiddle), Amy Nualls (keys), Alasdair MacQuarrie (acoustic guitar), Calum MacQuarrie (bass), and Angus Walker (drums).

Formed in 2019, Cala’s profile has risen fast from small beginnings performing at care homes to spots at music festivals such as Belladrum and Dandelion playing for thousands.

Being on stage for the first time, Ivan Steele said he was “very nervous” but having the adrenaline rush of being on stage was something he wanted to keep chasing.

With more than 50 gigs under their belts, the band have played some of the biggest venues in the Highlands such as the now-closed Ironworks.

This has led the band to produce their debut album From the River, released on March 31, incorporating distinctive Scottish sounds like whistles, fiddle and bagpipes.

Mr Steele said: “This album is produced and played entirely by young traditional musicians from our school, and that is an incredibly promising insight into traditional music and the education system providing that as an option.

“In school, I learned the bagpipes through till secondary school and that was a big boost to me and helped me get accepted into the Royal Conservatoire in Glasgow to study traditional music.

“It’s good to see so many people make a name for themselves through traditional music, and it’s far easier to make a career out of it.”

Cala are bringing a fresh approach to traditional Scottish music.

One event that is taking trad music to the masses is the annual Hoolie in the Hydro, which Mr Steele says would have been unheard of 10 years ago and shows the growth of trad music.

He says that shows promise for the future and that bands like Cala can thrive in such a crowded music scene in Scotland.

Calum MacQuarrie added: “It’s also closely related to culture in Scotland, especially with tourists who tend to enjoy Scottish music, which can be beneficial.

“At bar gigs we have people come up to us and say they love the music and that creates more of a buzz.”

He says it’s important any music scene be welcoming to new artists as is the case with trad music.

Amy Nualls says every member of Cala brings something unique, which makes their sound so distinctive and fresh while still remaining true to trad music.

She adds that this makes their music more accessible to first-time listeners of traditional Scottish music.

Tune in to MacGregor's on Facebook tomorrow for Live At 5 where Ali, Ivan, and Finlay will be playing some tunes and talking a bit about the album and launch show! Posted by Cala on Thursday, 9 March 2023

Having all grown up close by, the band now regards each other as family, with three (Ivan, Calum and Amy) studying traditional music in Glasgow.

Mr Steele, a self-taught musician, says before becoming part of Cala he never thought he could make it a career but now believes the future is bright for the band and trad music as a genre.

To celebrate the release of their debut album, the group decided to go all out with a gig at Bogbain Farm in Inverness for a 150-strong audience.

The event has been organised by the band themselves and will showcase songs from the new album.

Calum MacQuarrie says the gig is the first of many for the upcoming summer season, including their first-ever international gig at the Lorient Festival in July.

The aim is to keep making waves in the trad music scene and become known for their own style while playing to big crowds at festivals like Celtic Connections.