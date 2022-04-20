Record number of cyclists have signed up Etape Loch Ness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This year’s Etape Loch Ness has attracted a record number of cyclists who have signed up to the sporting event.

Over 6,000 cyclists will be taking part in the 66-mile event around Loch Ness on Saturday, April 24.

Entry for 2022 surpasses the previous record set in 2019 when 5,600 people signed up.

The Inverness-based event offers cyclists the chance to cycle 66 miles around the iconic Loch Ness on traffic-free roads.

In order to do this safely, temporary traffic restrictions will be in place over the weekend.

Showcasing the beauty of the Highlands

General entry to this year’s event sold out in 36 hours.

Of those signed up to the event, 27% of participants are attending from outside Scotland.

Just over 1% are from overseas including countries such as Australia, Chile, France, Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.

Event director of Etape Loch Ness, Malcolm Sutherland, said: “The Etape Loch Ness is back in its usual spot after being delayed in 2021 until August. And it’s back with a bang with a record number of people signing up.

“We can’t wait to have cyclists and supporters back to beautiful Loch Ness and Inverness.

“As always, we are grateful to our sponsors and partners, including the Highland Council, and the communities along the route.

“Their support enables us to raise vital funds for charity during an event that showcases the beauty of the area as well as a bit of Highland spirit.”

Taking part is making a different

The official charity being supported by Etape Loch Ness is Macmillan Cancer Support. This year, 1,000 cyclists taking part will be riding for the charity this year.

Bethany Adams, senior challenge events programme manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, commented: “The Etape Loch Ness is always a popular event for our fundraisers and it’s clear to see why.

“I hope all of this year’s Macmillan riders have a great day at this most picturesque of events, spurred on by the knowledge that they are making a difference to the lives of those affected by cancer.

“An incredible total of £1.43m has been raised for Macmillan Cancer Support by Etape Loch Ness riders since 2014 and, this year, we hope to raise a further £250,000. Thank you to everyone taking part.”

Last year over £50,000 was raised for the charity at the event.

For more details on roads affected by the event, click here.