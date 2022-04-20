Record number of cyclists have signed up Etape Loch Ness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Record number of cyclists have signed up Etape Loch Ness

By Lottie Hood
April 20, 2022, 1:18 pm Updated: April 20, 2022, 2:13 pm
Etape Loch Ness has over 6,000 cyclists signed up this year, a new record for the sportive event. Supplied by Whale-Like-Fish.
This year’s Etape Loch Ness has attracted a record number of cyclists who have signed up to the sporting event.

Over 6,000 cyclists will be taking part in the 66-mile event around Loch Ness on Saturday, April 24.

Entry for 2022 surpasses the previous record set in 2019 when 5,600 people signed up.

The Inverness-based event offers cyclists the chance to cycle 66 miles around the iconic Loch Ness on traffic-free roads.

In order to do this safely, temporary traffic restrictions will be in place over the weekend.

Showcasing the beauty of the Highlands

General entry to this year’s event sold out in 36 hours.

Of those signed up to the event, 27% of participants are attending from outside Scotland.

Just over 1% are from overseas including countries such as Australia, Chile, France, Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates.

Event director of Etape Loch Ness, Malcolm Sutherland, said: “The Etape Loch Ness is back in its usual spot after being delayed in 2021 until August. And it’s back with a bang with a record number of people signing up.

“We can’t wait to have cyclists and supporters back to beautiful Loch Ness and Inverness.

“As always, we are grateful to our sponsors and partners, including the Highland Council, and the communities along the route.

“Their support enables us to raise vital funds for charity during an event that showcases the beauty of the area as well as a bit of Highland spirit.”

Taking part is making a different

The official charity being supported by Etape Loch Ness is Macmillan Cancer Support. This year, 1,000 cyclists taking part will be riding for the charity this year.

Bethany Adams, senior challenge events programme manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, commented: “The Etape Loch Ness is always a popular event for our fundraisers and it’s clear to see why.

“I hope all of this year’s Macmillan riders have a great day at this most picturesque of events, spurred on by the knowledge that they are making a difference to the lives of those affected by cancer.

“An incredible total of £1.43m has been raised for Macmillan Cancer Support by Etape Loch Ness riders since 2014 and, this year, we hope to raise a further £250,000. Thank you to everyone taking part.”

Last year over £50,000 was raised for the charity at the event.

For more details on roads affected by the event, click here.

