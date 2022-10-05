Who was ‘the man with the Mexican moustache’? The Renee MacRae case theory that posed more questions than it answered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Who was ‘the man with the Mexican moustache’? The Renee MacRae case theory that posed more questions than it answered

By Stuart Findlay and Sarah Bruce
October 5, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 5:42 pm
Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
Here's what to expect as Ness Book Fest returns with in-person events for the…
Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
'People will die this winter' trade unionists to protest against cost of living crisis…
Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
Home Bargains to close all of its north and north-east stores on Boxing Day…
Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
Extinction Rebellion bus pulls into Inverness this weekend
Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
Meet the teetotal Inverness bartender inspiring others to quit alcohol for Sober October
Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms
Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
Loch Ness Lodge Hotel and Nessieland goes on the market for £2.5 million
Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
Highland singer Tony Romaine vows to get back behind microphone after devastating stroke
Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
Soldiers facing custody for homophobic attack after night out
Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
Charlie Williamson obituary: Popular Highlander who made Montrose his family home

Most Read

1
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
3
2
Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
3
Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
Road closed as emergency services attend crash on A90 near Balmedie
4
Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would ‘bite their faces…
5
The cracked granite step in the staircase leading from Union Terrace Gardens and Rosemount Viaduct onto Union Terrace. Trade unions have raised "serious concerns" about the damage. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Alarm raised as damaged granite at £30m UTG site causes ‘serious concern’
2
6
Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
7
Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
8
Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
Victim of attack says young son still ‘living in fear’ after neighbour sentenced
9
Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
10
Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
Extinction Rebellion holds ‘die in’ at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…

More from Press and Journal

Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
WATCH: Ribbon cut on new Union Square Superdrug as 19 jobs created in Aberdeen
Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
Neil Drysdale: Belmont Filmhouse closure robs us of space to dream
Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
Inverness driverless bus launch delayed as vehicle doesn't know where it is
Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
Scholarship law student felt 'powerless' in Aberdeen as family forced into hiding in Afghanistan
Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
What to expect on the night at The Society Awards 2022
Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
From hairdresser to Hummingbird: Rebecca Carr on launching her Kintore Cafe
Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
Energy firm working on plans for new Aberdeenshire wind and solar farm
Police released a photofit of a man who they believed had been seen in Renee MacRae's car in 1976.
Here's what to expect as Ness Book Fest returns with in-person events for the…
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully celebrates his brace against Dundee. Image: SNS
Connor Scully has the taste for goals after another Cove Rangers double

Editor's Picks