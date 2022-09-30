The Renee and Andrew MacRae trial in pictures: 15 images that led to Bill MacDowell’s conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

The Renee and Andrew MacRae trial in pictures: 15 images that led to Bill MacDowell’s conviction

By Sarah Bruce
September 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Renee's burnt-out BMW
Renee's burnt-out BMW

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Renee's burnt-out BMW
How the Renee MacRae case is a part of Inverness's DNA
Renee's burnt-out BMW
'Where are our councillors?': Oban Community Council hit out at lack of attendance at…
Renee's burnt-out BMW
'Careless' farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
Renee's burnt-out BMW
'How will this strategy be any different?' - Councillors seek reassurance on Highland schools'…
The NC500 as a tourist route has attracted its fair share of critics.
We know the problems with the NC500, but what are the solutions?
Renee's burnt-out BMW
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
railways lines
Five north and north-east railway lines face speed restrictions as heavy rain and strong…
Joint Warrior
UK's largest war games to start off Scotland's coast next month
Renee's burnt-out BMW
Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'…
Renee's burnt-out BMW
Friends and family say farewell to Philippa Grant, countess, community activist and 'enthusiasm on…

More from Press and Journal

Renee's burnt-out BMW
North sea vessel operator expects tightening market to fix balance sheet
Renee's burnt-out BMW
How the Renee MacRae case is a part of Inverness's DNA
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: Drink sector is made of strong stuff
Renee's burnt-out BMW
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh and Formartine stalwarts aim for more glory
Renee's burnt-out BMW
'Where are our councillors?': Oban Community Council hit out at lack of attendance at…
Renee's burnt-out BMW
Darryl Peers: Escaping our everyday worlds helps us to relax, reflect and grow

Editor's Picks