The Renee and Andrew MacRae trial in pictures: 15 images that led to Bill MacDowell’s conviction By Sarah Bruce September 30, 2022, 6:00 am 0 Renee's burnt-out BMW [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Highlands & Islands How the Renee MacRae case is a part of Inverness's DNA 'Where are our councillors?': Oban Community Council hit out at lack of attendance at… 'Careless' farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180… 'How will this strategy be any different?' - Councillors seek reassurance on Highland schools'… We know the problems with the NC500, but what are the solutions? The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer… Five north and north-east railway lines face speed restrictions as heavy rain and strong… UK's largest war games to start off Scotland's coast next month Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'… Friends and family say farewell to Philippa Grant, countess, community activist and 'enthusiasm on… More from Press and Journal North sea vessel operator expects tightening market to fix balance sheet How the Renee MacRae case is a part of Inverness's DNA Martin Gilbert: Drink sector is made of strong stuff Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh and Formartine stalwarts aim for more glory 'Where are our councillors?': Oban Community Council hit out at lack of attendance at… Darryl Peers: Escaping our everyday worlds helps us to relax, reflect and grow Editor's Picks We know the problems with the NC500, but what are the solutions? REVIEW: Kevin Bridges brings laughter and life lessons to his catch-up at P&J Live Roads concerns overshadow optimism at consultation on multi-million-pound Aberdeen beach plans ‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180 degrees off the road Whisky firm William Grant toasts leap in sales despite export challenges Man accused of murdering Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay back in court