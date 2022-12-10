The Renee and Andrew MacRae murders: Bill MacDowell fails to lodge appeal in time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Renee and Andrew MacRae murders: Bill MacDowell fails to lodge appeal in time

By Sarah Bruce
December 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Bill MacDowell being pushed into court in a wheelchair by wife Rosemary
Bill MacDowell arriving at court during his trial. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The man convicted of the double murders of his lover and their young son has failed to lodge an appeal against his conviction.

Renee MacRae and her three-year-old son Andrew disappeared in November 1976. The Inverness housewife’s car was spotted ablaze on the A9.

In September, almost 46 years on, Bill MacDowell, now 81, was found guilty of their murders and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Almost immediately after the pensioner was sentenced, we revealed that his counsel Murray Macara intended to appeal.

But now, both the courts service and Mr Macara have confirmed that there will be no appeal after a crucial deadline passed this week.

How did we get here?

In September, a case that felt like it was in the DNA of Inverness finally went to trial.

A jury heard how the mother and son went missing on a November day in 1976, never to be seen again.

Renee and Andrew MacRae. Image: Police Scotland

A case was patiently built by the prosecution of how an affair with the boss’s wife led MacDowell to murder.

Lord Armstrong handed MacDowell a life sentence for the murders, with a minimum term of 30 years.

Why no appeal?

In the days following the verdict, MacDowell’s counsel Murray Macara confirmed his team would appeal the conviction.

But now, the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) has confirmed there has been no further movement.

A spokesman said: “William Macdowell does not have a live appeal as of December 7, 2022.

“The appeal was deemed abandoned as no Note of Appeal was lodged timeously.”

Mr Macara confirmed that he had not lodged any note of appeal against conviction for his client.

Murray Macara KC arriving at Inverness High Court during the trial. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

What happens now?

We know that MacDowell is ill and has recently been moved from prison in Inverness to Glenochil jail in Clackmannanshire.

This was due to “concerns for his failing health”.

It is understood MacDowell, who had lived in London and latterly Penrith after leaving Inverness, could still seek an appeal through the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission.

What is not known at this stage is how likely he would be to do so.

One thing MacDowell could still do is answer one last question and reveal what he did with the bodies.

