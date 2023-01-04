Founder of Clarity Walk talks future following £20,000 cash boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Founder of Clarity Walk talks future following £20,000 cash boost

By Ross Hempseed
January 4, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 4, 2023, 1:38 pm
Clarity walk
Clarity Walk offers hill walks around the scenic Highlands and offers a chance for people to socialise and promote community spirit. Image: Matt Wallace/ Clarity Walk.

The founder of a mental health support service has revealed hopes to turn it into a fully-fledged charity this year.

Clarity Walk, set up by Matt Wallace, offers people in the Highlands – specifically Inverness – digital detox walks to draw people away from their hectic lives and socialise with others.

In November, the charity received £20,000 as part of the Scottish Edge’s first-ever Community Edge award, which Mr Wallace said “meant the world”.

Now he has revealed he plans to use the funds to continue delivering the service and expand to help even more people.

He said: “The funding will enable us to go in a new direction and be sustainable and not only survive the recession but thrive in it.”

Clarity Walk was founded in 2019 when Mr Wallace, who suffered from mental health issues, decided to use his own experiences to help others.

Matt Wallace was recognised for his work in helping improve the lives of those suffering mental health issues in the Highlands. Image: Clarity Walk.

Detox walks get people off their phones for an hour a day and reconnect with nature with over 8,000 participants so far.

Clarity Walk also runs school initiatives to get kids into nature, helping 12 schools and more than 200 children, some from trauma backgrounds.

Speaking about what the money will help achieve, Mr Wallace said: “In 2023, we plan to develop our training services for mental health providing accredited qualifications for workplaces.

“We also want to expand the Clarity Walk community services to support more people.

“We are also a social enterprise meaning whatever a company invests in us for training we can then put it into the social projects.”

‘Things can be done from the Highlands’

If a company makes an investment of more than £1,000 to Clarity Walk, they will be able to host a team building day for school kids for free.

This will allow the organisation to support more schools while fulfilling the training needs of the people involved.

Mr Wallace says the new business model would allow the group to be “more empowered and less on the breadline” while focusing on community impact.

In the coming months, Clarity Walk is planning to launch a woman’s walk in addition to the men’s walk on its journey to become a fully-fledged charity.

While things are looking up for Clarity Walk now, Mr Wallace admits it was “extremely challenging” to keep the service going through the pandemic.

“This award has guaranteed our future because going into the recession there has been and will be a lot of lost opportunities,” he said.

“To know that people don’t have to be alone with what we offer is something special to me and I know it has made such a difference to a lot of people.

“It’s important to be a constant presence for people, especially in the Highlands, given the high suicide statistics, and if we make that connection, we can then be the prevention before a crisis or afterwards we can help in the recovery.”

He also recognises that while Clarity Walk might not have the same national attention as other charities, it has a solid foundation from which to grow.

He said: “Winning the award shows that things can be done from the Highlands and it is worth making that impact in people’s lives.”

