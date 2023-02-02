‘Inspirational person’: Tributes as Highland Council’s principal solicitor named as cyclist who died following collision with car

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council’s principal solicitor has died following a crash while out cycling.

Jane Davey, 59, was taken to hospital following the incident with a car on the Mains of Buncachton, near Dunlichity in Inverness-shire, on Monday.

Officers released a statement to say that Mrs Davey had died on Tuesday, appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Highland Council led tributes to Mrs Davey, saying she had worked with the authority for 25 years.

Chief executive, Donna Manson said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Jane and extend our deepest condolences to her husband, family, friends and colleagues.

“Jane worked with the council for 25 years, joining in 1997 and in recent years developed her specialism in supporting the health and social care service.”

The council said it was providing support to her family and colleagues.

A spokeswoman for the Society of Advocates, of which Mrs Davey was a member, said: “The Society of Solicitor Advocates is incredibly saddened to hear of the death of Jane Davey, one of its members.

“Jane joined the Society in 2021 and was a regular attendee and lively contributor to our advocacy training programme. Our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

Police investigations continue

Officers are appealing for anyone with information and who were driving in the rural area at the time to contact them.

A police spokesman said: “Police can confirm that a cyclist injured in a crash which happened on Monday, on Mains of Bunachton in Inverness-shire has since died.

“The crash happened at around 12.50pm and involved a Dacia Sandero car and a 59-year-old female cyclist.

“The cyclist was taken to hospital where she passed away on Tuesday.”

Road policing sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our thoughts are with Jane’s family and friends at this difficult time and our inquiries continue into the crash.

“Despite happening in a rural location, we’d ask anyone with relevant dash-cam footage, or who saw what happened, to get in contact with officers.”

Those with information should contact 101 and quote incident number 1416 of January 30.

Condolences to her family

On social media, people paid tribute to Mrs Davey and said their thoughts were with her family.

Gem Robertson, from Invergordon, said: “Such sad news. Jane was a lovely lady and really helpful colleague. Condolences to her family and friends.”

Thelma Smart said: “So sad to read this news – as a regular cyclist in that area its devastating that this has happened. Condolences to James and Anna.”

Siobhan Ross wrote: “Jane was a true professional and always helpful dealing with matters at work.

“Thinking of all her friends and deepest condolences to Jane’s family.”

“Just simply devastating for her family, she was a lovely woman,” wrote Katy Beck. ” It’s awful that our roads aren’t safe for experienced cyclists to enjoy.2

Ross Campbell said: “Very sad to hear this news. Jane was one of our regulars at Inverness Leisure, and would always say thank you as she was leaving.

“Will miss seeing her every Tuesday night. A lovely lady. Deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

“Thoughts are with Janes family as this devastating time,” wrote Karen Miller.

“I knew Jane from my Dicksons days when she had her Nissan Xtrail, always a pleasure to have served her, never making use of a courtesy car as she always cycled back and forth to work regardless of how busy her job was. Tragic loss for you all.”

Margaret Kinsella sadi: “Thank you Jane for being you – an inspirational person who we will all miss. Love to your family and friends.”