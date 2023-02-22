SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling failure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fergus Ewing has turned on his own SNP Government after 23 years as a “loyal” member in a furious response to broken promises to dual the A9 Inverness-Perth road.

The former government minister said he voted against his colleagues after a heated debate on Wednesday with cross-party condemnation for the SNP leadership.

“After 23 years as a loyal and party MSP member I had to vote against the party for the first time in the issue of the A9,” he said.

“The performance of the government has just not been good enough and the people of the Highlands expect better.”

Fergus said that he is likely to be disciplined over the stance, but demanded the government brings forward a detailed timetable to improve the A9.

The criticism comes on the same day hopes were raised for an inquiry into the delays.

Only two weeks ago, SNP Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth confirmed the government will no longer be able to dual the road by the 2025 target date.

She now says the work should have been before devolution in 1999.

This should have been done long ago, before my party was elected and before this place was re-established. – Jenny Gilruth

On Sunday, Mr Ewing paved the way for a flashpoint at Holyrood by claiming he believes the project won’t be completed until as late as 2050.

In parliament, Tory transport spokesman Graham Simpson said: “We cannot hang about – more lives will be lost.”

Highlands and Islands Tory MSP Edward Mountain likened the SNP to “modern day Dick Turpins” who he said have robbed the Highlands.

‘I know we have to dual the A9’

The transport minister said the project had been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and hit with inflation caused by Brexit and the war in Ukraine.

Ms Gilruth said: “My nana was born in a croft in Muir of Tarradale outside Muir of Ord and she retired to Cromarty.

“Every tattie holiday, Easter and summer my mum would drive me and my sisters up the A9 and my nana always insisted we called as soon as we got back home, so terrified was she as a Highlander of the A9.

“I know we have to dual the A9.

“This should have been done long ago, before my party was elected and before this place was re-established.”

Hopes for an inquiry

Earlier, MSPs agreed to discuss a possible inquiry into the delays after hearing a Highland woman’s petition.

Laura Hansler, from Kincraig, submitted the petition to call on the government to stand by its 2011 commitment to dual the road in its entirety between Perth and Inverness by 2025.

Over 4,000 people signed her petition after 13 people died on the road in 2022.

Ms Hansler says the decision to see if an inquiry is possible is a “massive step forward”.

She had previously called for an inquiry to be held given the high number of deaths and the lengthy delays that have occurred in recent years.

‘The hard work is just beginning’

Ms Hansler said: “We need to keep on as much pressure as possible.

“Since 2011, we have had 59 deaths on the A9.

“The ultimate goal would be if we have no more deaths.”

She added: “The hard work is just beginning.”

In the petitions hearing, Mr Ewing backed said those living in the Highlands are up to 10 times more likely to die while driving than those living in places like Edinburgh and Glasgow because of how dangerous the A9 is.

Mr Ewing said: “There is evidence to suggest the risk of fatality or incapacitating injuries as a result of incidents is three times greater on a single carriageway than on a dual carriageway, and 10 times more on a single carriageway than a motorway.

“There are no dual carriageway links in the Highlands.

“Therefore for a Highlander, the chance of dying on the road is between three and 10 times greater than those living in the central belt.”