Home News Inverness

Crowds gather for Inverness Half Marathon despite rainy weather

By Ross Hempseed
March 12, 2023, 5:30 pm Updated: March 12, 2023, 5:45 pm
Inverness Half Marathon
People poised to start the Inverness Half Marathon. Image: Paul Campbell.

Scores of people braved the rain to cheer on runners taking part in the Inverness Half Marathon today.

The event, which welcomes thousands of runners, was held this afternoon alongside the popular Inverness 5K.

Runners first set off from Bught Park along the western banks of the River Ness before crossing the Ness Bridge in the city centre before heading down the east bank and onto Dores Road.

From there, they head through the communities of Torbreck, Lochardil and Culduthal before looping back to Dores Road and back to Bught Park.

In addition to the standard races, participants were competing in the Scottish Half Marathon Championships and the North District Championships.

In recent years the Inverness route has produced some photo finishes and with additional competitions this year, it made for a truly exciting event.

Also included in the day’s schedule was a fun run for children and teens to take part in and runners got a little motivation from pipers who played at Bught Park.

People at the finish line stood cheering on the runners, umbrellas in hand. Image: Paul Campbell.

However, in typical Scottish style, runners were not to be gifted with sunny, dry weather and instead endured drizzle and grey conditions.

Despite this over 3,600 runners took part with 20% of entrants running their first half marathon, while 38% of 5K runners were from schools and youth/sports clubs.

Crowds near the finish line at Queen’s Park donned raincoats and umbrellas to watch the runners cross the line, who were raising money for charities and organisations.

Natasha Phillips, 18, smashed the previous women’s course record with a time of 1:11:56.

‘Amazing atmosphere’

The previous record has stood for 16 years, set by Kenya’s Cathy Mutwa with a time of 1:13:21 in 2007.

Her expert run also earned her the national title and is the 12th fastest time ever recorded by a Scottish woman.

She said: “I knew what the course record was, but I honestly never thought I’d get it. But there was such an amazing atmosphere out there with pipers and great support on the route, so I really enjoyed it. And the course is really good.”

Natasha Phillips, 18, broke the women’s record at the Inverness Half Marathon. Image: Paul Campbell.

Representing Skye and Lochalsh, Sarah Attwood was first in the North District women’s championship and also struck gold in the Scottish W40 masters division with a time of 1:21:01.

Fraser Stewart, who placed third last year, rose to the top of his field to claim the Scottish men’s national title with a time of 1:05:24.

Malcolm Sutherland, event director, said: “As the first time hosting the Scottish Half Marathon Championships, as well as hosting the North District Championships again, this year’s Inverness Half Marathon was extra special.

“It was great to see so many people – of all abilities – taking part in the half marathon and 5K, and to see so many people out supporting them and cheering them on, even in the rain.

“It’s this Highland hospitality that keeps the runners going and makes the event so memorable.”

Here are some pictures from race day.

Inverness Half Marathon
Inverness Half Marathon winners, Fraser Stewart and Natasha Phillips. Image: Paul Campbell.
Winners of the Inverness 5k, Lachlan Thomas and Lois Macrae. Image: Paul Campbell.
Inverness Half Marathon
Some people didn’t have to try as hard to cross the line at the Inverness 5K. Image: Paul Campbell.
The drizzly weather failed to dampen the competitive runners who were determined to cross the finish line. Image: Paul Campbell.
From L-R: Virginie Barrand (3rd), Natasha Phillips (1st) Fionnuala Ross (2nd), Inverness Half Marathon. Image: Paul Campbell.
Top three women who ran the Inverness 5k. Image: Paul Campbell.
Runners from all ages took part in the day’s events. Image: Paul Campbell.
Inverness Half Marathon
Top three men who completed the Inverness 5k. Image: Paul Campbell.
A young runner gives the crowds a thumbs up as he nears the finish line. Image: Paul Campbell.
From L-R: Lewis Rodgers (2nd), Fraser Stewart (1st), Hamish Hickey 93rd), Inverness Half Marathon.

 

Editor's Picks

Most Commented