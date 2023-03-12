Aboyne sisters soar through Crufts flyball showdown to land third place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aboyne sisters soar through Crufts flyball showdown to land third place

By Lottie Hood
March 12, 2023, 5:42 pm Updated: March 12, 2023, 6:08 pm
Erin and Abbie Laing from Aboyne are part of the tartan Tails who came third in the Young Kennel Club Flyball showdown at Crufts this weekend. Image: Lynne Laing.
Erin and Abbie Laing from Aboyne are part of the tartan Tails who came third in the Young Kennel Club Flyball showdown at Crufts this weekend. Image: Lynne Laing.

Two Aboyne sisters and their enthusiastic pooch Buck are celebrating a win at Crufts this weekend.

Erin and Abbie Lang scooped third prize at the prestigious event’s junior flyball showdown with their team the Tartan Tails.

The youngest members on the only all-Scottish team competing in the Young Kennel Club Flyball showdown this year, their mum Lynne Laing said they handled the pressure well on the day.

Abbie and Erin Laing with their dog Buck at Crufts. Image: Lynne Laing.

The mum-of-two admitted she was more worried than the girls.

“It was mad I was absolutely shaking,” she said.

“All the mums had to get away and leave the kids to it because we were getting far too nervous.”

Bouncy Buck was ‘cheeky in the ring’

The Tartan Tails celebrating their win. Image: Lynne Laing.

Other team members included the Angus sisters Sophia and Jessica Herald, aged 16 and 14, Erin Scorgie, 22, from Brechin and 13-year-old Emma Fowler from Inverkeithing in Fife.

Erin, aged 12, handler of their “enthusiastic” family dog Buck – also named Deesidedly Bouncy Buckaroo – had her hands full.

She admitted her furry friend was “being very cheeky in the ring” while Abbie said holding his focus at times seemed like a “nightmare”.

Their mum said Buck started the warm up with “a lap of honour charging about and being very silly” before the flyball showdown– a relay race for dogs and their handlers – began.

She said: “Everyone got a bit worried and then Erin got a hold of him and she lined him up and she handled him so well and he ran perfectly for the rest of the day.

Posted by Deesidedly Flyball on Saturday, 11 March 2023

“It was really exciting. I’m just so proud of them. They did so well it’s unbelievable.

“I’ve got to say I didn’t expect them to do so well because the teams they were up against, it’s incredible to come away with third.”

When posing for the photos on the podium with Saltire flags, kilts and temporary tattoos, Mrs Laing said there was “no doubt” what country they were representing.

Ready to return to friends and family

After celebrating the win with a well-deserved burger, Mrs Laing said the trio were shattered by the evening.

“It was so sweet,” she added. “I came back and the two kids were completely sound asleep in bed with Buck lying at their feet on the bed.

“He was lying there guarding his girls.”

Erin and Abbie Laing and their mum Lynne Laing with their dog Buck. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Treating themselves to a bit of shopping the next day – with Buck receiving a new sparkly lead – the sisters said they were “very happy” with the result.

While Abbie, who is the team’s “ball ninja”, said they enjoyed the road trip to The NEC in Birmingham, they were looking forward to getting home to Aboyne.

“It was really fun,” she said. “This is the furthest we’ve been from home but we’ve missed our friends and our dad and Nacho, our puppy.”

When asked about going back to school, the 10-year-old said she could not wait to tell her friends.

“I’m going to talk about it forever,” she added.

