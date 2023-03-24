It’s an ‘aye’ all round – Inverness councillors approve all 11 bids for community funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

It’s an ‘aye’ all round – Inverness councillors approve all 11 bids for community funding

The Whin Park regeneration project received a smaller grant award, allowing all the community bids to receive funding.

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson

Eleven different community projects will benefit from more than half a million pounds of funding, following a meeting of Inverness committee.

The city committee met this afternoon to agree £574,181 community regeneration funding.

The community regeneration fund combines the coastal community fund and place-based investment fund. Inverness has £11,861 left to spend in its coastal fund and £562,360 in its place-based funding pot.

The committee had faced a shortfall, because the total application amount came in at £663,000. However, in a rare show of unity, Inverness councillors agreed to fund all 11.

They are making up the £89,000 difference by granting slightly less to Highland Council’s own project, Whin Park. The project will not suffer as a result, because they can come back to the committee for the remaining amount at a later date.

Mums on wheels

Councillors first agreed to grant Velocity Cafe and Bicycle Workshop £7,610 for its ‘Mums on wheels’ cycling support group in Hilton.

This money would come from the coastal communities fund. The remaining £4,251 will go to Crown Connects, which wants to hold ceilidhs welcoming Ukrainian families to the area.

Whin Park boating pond in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Moving on to the larger place-based fund, chairman Ian Brown moved a motion. He proposed that since Whin Park is a long term investment, the committee should award Highland Council £68,162 from this funding round. The council had requested £150,000 towards the play park refurbishment.

But since the refurbishment will take three or four years, Inverness councillors felt they could safely award part of the funding now, and the rest in the months ahead.

Whin Park ‘won’t lose out’, and everyone else wins

Mr Brown confirmed the project is “too important to lose out” but said this initial money would fund the improvements to the public toilet.

This decision freed up enough cash for the committee to give all the remaining community applicants the full amount they requested.

This includes:

  • The Ledge indoor climbing facility – £100,000 towards the total £1.4m project cost
  • South Kessock residents association – £55,000 towards a new play park
  • Inverness YMCA – £17,000 towards a wheelchair lift
  • Elsie Normington Foundation – £80,669 towards a £4.6 million facility for young people with severe learning difficulties
  • Community Action Raigmore Estate (CARE) – £20,000 towards the purchase of the ‘shack’ to run as an office base
  • Dalneigh play park – £55,228 towards the redevelopment of the local play park
  • Stratherrick and Foyers community trust – £20,000 towards improving local pathways

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
New Castle Stuart golf course will be playable by next year
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
Couple start their next chapter with a new home and an engagement
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
Drink-driving trainee doctor ploughed into police car at scene of A9 crash
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
6 chippies and restaurants to hook the best fish and chips in Inverness
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
Rituals opens Inverness store after manager convinced retail bosses to open in Highlands
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
Highland Council search for contractors to begin upgrades to Inverness Travellers site
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
Inverness bridge closed following concern for a person
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
The Ledge and Whin Park among 11 projects vying for Inverness funding
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
'Nothing finalised': Highland Council and NHS Highland tight-lipped over future of care home operations…
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
UHI Inverness launches suicide helpline partnership

Most Read

1
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
2
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade leader stabbed nine times in her living room
3
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
4
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
Soccer AM: Relive the moment Aberdeen ‘sub’ Derek Young nailed the Crossbar Challenge
5
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
6
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
New group formed to save Union Street with worldwide hunt to fill empty shops
2
7
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
Men rounded on relative’s attacker with baseball bat after ‘rage took over’
8
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
Rituals opens Inverness store after manager convinced retail bosses to open in Highlands
9
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
Domestic abuser told mum of his kids they’d be better off if she died

More from Press and Journal

Ness of Brodgar
Orkney councillors to decide how cash should be divided up between local archaeology projects
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
Jay Henderson relishing high stakes matches during Caley Thistle's run-in
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
Jennifer McAughtrie: Open your eyes to the fight for survival happening on your doorstep
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
Moreen Simpson: Stay on the lookout for scammers on all sides
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy insists next two games are pivotal in club's pursuit of…
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
Highlander with Type 1 diabetes warns of 'postcode lottery' for access to life-changing insulin…
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
Junior football: Culter look to move seven points clear at the summit
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
Teenager repeatedly punched boy, 15, as he lay injured on Aberdeen street
Inverness chairman Ian Brown proposed a motion to grant funding for all 11 bids to the community regeneration fund. Image: Jason Hedges/DC THomson
Foodbanks and users being 'priced out' of affordable options amidst fresh food shortages

Editor's Picks

Most Commented