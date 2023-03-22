The Ledge and Whin Park among 11 projects vying for Inverness funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Ledge and Whin Park among 11 projects vying for Inverness funding

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
March 22, 2023, 5:00 pm
The Ledge climbing facility hopes to secure a share of £574,000 Inverness community grant funding.
The Ledge climbing facility hopes to secure a share of £574,000 Inverness community grant funding.

Inverness councillors are holding a special meeting to decide how to allocate more than half a million pounds of community funding.

But the city committee faces some tough decisions, with an £89,000 shortfall meaning not all projects will secure funding.

There are 11 bids competing for Inverness’ share of Highland community regeneration funding. This funding pot is an amalgamation of the coastal communities fund and place based investment funding. Taken together, the city has £574,181 left to spend.

However, the combined cost of funding all 11 community projects comes to £663,000.

Big boost to sport and recreation in Inverness

The three biggest hitters in terms of spend are The Ledge, Whin Park and Lovat Shinty Club.

The Ledge climbing facility, which is due to open later this month, has already secured the lion’s share of its £1.4 million cost. However the charity is seeking another £100,000 from the community fund to meet its target.

The project has attracted some controversy as High Life Highland announced that it will close its own indoor climbing centre. Chief executive Steve Walsh said the operating costs are unsustainable, and it can’t compete with a second facility.

Highland Council has itself applied for a £150,000 cash injection, which will help towards the £700,000 cost of the Whin Park regeneration project.

Ruaridh Anderson (Kingussie, left) competes with Craig Mainland (Lovat) during the 2022 Camanachd Cup final.

And Lovat Shinty Club in Kiltarlity is seeking £146,261 to develop its community facilities. This includes a larger pitch, floodlighting and play park equipment. The club has secured some donations of materials and labour locally.

They say the enhanced facilities will expand shinty groups especially for girls under 12, provide a playing space for the local football club and meet community demand for outdoor space.

Inverness councillors to allocate funding

The other eight applications include:

  • South Kessock residents association – £55,000 towards a new play park
  • Inverness YMCA – £17,000 towards a wheelchair lift
  • Elsie Normington Foundation – £80,669 towards a £4.6 million facility for young people with severe learning difficulties
  • Velocity cafe and bicycle workshop – £7,610 towards ‘Mums on wheels’ cycling support group in Hilton
  • Community Action Raigmore Estate (CARE) – £20,000 towards the purchase of the ‘shack’ to run as an office base
  • Crown Connects – £11,550 to host three ceilidhs to welcome families from Ukraine
  • Dalneigh play park – £55,228 towards the redevelopment of the local play park
  • Stratherrick and Foyers community trust – £20,000 towards improving local pathways

Inverness councillors will decide whether to grant, defer or refuse the funding at a special meeting of Inverness city committee on March 23.

The Ledge climbing facility hopes to secure a share of £574,000 Inverness community grant funding.
The Ledge climbing facility hopes to secure a share of £574,000 Inverness community grant funding.
The Ledge climbing facility hopes to secure a share of £574,000 Inverness community grant funding.
Orkney carers
Fraserburgh coastguard
A meeting will take place on plans for a new Banchory retail park
The Ledge climbing facility hopes to secure a share of £574,000 Inverness community grant funding.
The Ledge climbing facility hopes to secure a share of £574,000 Inverness community grant funding.
The Ledge climbing facility hopes to secure a share of £574,000 Inverness community grant funding.
The Ledge climbing facility hopes to secure a share of £574,000 Inverness community grant funding.
The Ledge climbing facility hopes to secure a share of £574,000 Inverness community grant funding.
The Ledge climbing facility hopes to secure a share of £574,000 Inverness community grant funding.
The Ledge climbing facility hopes to secure a share of £574,000 Inverness community grant funding.
The Ledge climbing facility hopes to secure a share of £574,000 Inverness community grant funding.
The Ledge climbing facility hopes to secure a share of £574,000 Inverness community grant funding.
The Ledge climbing facility hopes to secure a share of £574,000 Inverness community grant funding.
The Ledge climbing facility hopes to secure a share of £574,000 Inverness community grant funding.
The Ledge climbing facility hopes to secure a share of £574,000 Inverness community grant funding.
The Ledge climbing facility hopes to secure a share of £574,000 Inverness community grant funding.
The Ledge climbing facility hopes to secure a share of £574,000 Inverness community grant funding.
The Ledge climbing facility hopes to secure a share of £574,000 Inverness community grant funding.
The Ledge climbing facility hopes to secure a share of £574,000 Inverness community grant funding.
