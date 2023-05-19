Loch Ness locals could get better broadband after wind farm report

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Renewable energy giant Statkraft hopes to improve broadband connections for communities around Loch Ness where it plans to build a wind farm.

The Norwegian firm has commissioned consultants FarrPoint to report on connectivity in the area.

also wants to identify ways it can help residents and businesses get the best from broadband.

Statkraft plans to build the Loch Liath Wind Farm southwest of Drumnadrochit. Last year it reduced the number of turbines from 26 to 13.

Tech for windfarm could help locals

The company says it needs high quality broadband to operate its wind farms.

It is exploring whether it can provide infrastructure to also benefit communities at all new project sites in Scotland.

The Loch Ness report will look at a number of options for superfast broadband in communities surrounding the Loch Liath site.

It will also take account of parallel improvements being supported by the Scottish Government.

The report will be made available to community councils and other groups to help investigate possible improvements.

Heather Lafferty, Statkraft’s senior project manager for Loch Liath Wind Farm, said: “We have a good neighbour ethos at Statkraft and always try to bring extra value to local communities.

“Local people often ask if we can help with broadband, and so I’m really pleased that we have been able to commission this study.

“It will provide much-needed broadband insights for community stakeholders and leaders to take forward.”

Broadband a vital utility

Dr Andrew Muir, CEO at FarrPoint, said it is a great opportunity to provide a clear snapshot of the opportunities for residents and businesses.

“In the case of this area, a large number of premises which are currently getting poor speeds will be due to get covered by the Scottish Government’s R100 programme in the next three years, but not all of them.

“So we will factor in this programme and other related developments to deliver an overall plan to address all premises in the area.”

Willie Cameron, a leading tourism expert and business development director with Cobbs Group, one of the largest employers in the area, welcomed the move.

He said: “Superfast broadband is a vital utility and is important to businesses and residents in the area, but also to the many visitors we get here.

“This is an excellent commitment from Statkraft as it will provide the community with the latest information, particular to our own community needs.

“The report will be a marker for superfast broadband decisions over the next few years and an exemplar for valuable community engagement.”

In 2019 a study by Statkraft showed more than 200 people near a proposed wind farm in Sutherland could receive improved broadband if wireless technology was built into the site’s infrastructure.

It said anyone living within line of sight up to 10km from of one of the network repeater masts could benefit.

In March, Statkraft announced it is to provide new STEM scholarships for students at the University of the Highlands and Islands.

