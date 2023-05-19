Loch Ness locals could get better broadband after wind farm report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loch Ness locals could get better broadband after wind farm report

Report will look at options for superfast service in communities surrounding the planned Loch Liath Wind Farm site.

By John Ross
Willie Cameron has welcomed the broadband report.
Renewable energy giant Statkraft hopes to improve broadband connections for communities around Loch Ness where it plans to build a wind farm.

The Norwegian firm has commissioned consultants FarrPoint to report on connectivity in the area.

also wants to identify ways it can help residents and businesses get the best from broadband.

Statkraft plans to build the Loch Liath Wind Farm southwest of Drumnadrochit. Last year it reduced the number of turbines from 26 to 13.

Tech for windfarm could help locals

The company says it needs high quality broadband to operate its wind farms.

It is exploring whether it can provide infrastructure to also benefit communities at all new project sites in Scotland.

The Loch Ness report will look at a number of options for superfast broadband in communities surrounding the Loch Liath site.

It will also take account of parallel improvements being supported by the Scottish Government.

The report will be made available to community councils and other groups to help investigate possible improvements.

Heather Lafferty says the report will provide ‘much-needed broadband insights’

Heather Lafferty, Statkraft’s senior project manager for Loch Liath Wind Farm, said: “We have a good neighbour ethos at Statkraft and always try to bring extra value to local communities.

“Local people often ask if we can help with broadband, and so I’m really pleased that we have been able to commission this study.

“It will provide much-needed broadband insights for community stakeholders and leaders to take forward.”

Broadband a vital utility

Dr Andrew Muir, CEO at FarrPoint, said it is a great opportunity to provide a clear snapshot of the opportunities for residents and businesses.

“In the case of this area, a large number of premises which are currently getting poor speeds will be due to get covered by the Scottish Government’s R100 programme in the next three years, but not all of them.

“So we will factor in this programme and other related developments to deliver an overall plan to address all premises in the area.”

Willie Cameron, a leading tourism expert and business development director with Cobbs Group, one of the largest employers in the area, welcomed the move.

He said: “Superfast broadband is a vital utility and is important to businesses and residents in the area, but also to the many visitors we get here.

“This is an excellent commitment from Statkraft as it will provide the community with the latest information, particular to our own community needs.

Dr Andrew Muir of FarrPoint which will carry out the study,

“The report will be a marker for superfast broadband decisions over the next few years and an exemplar for valuable community engagement.”

In 2019 a study by Statkraft showed more than 200 people near a proposed wind farm  in Sutherland could receive improved broadband if wireless technology was built into the site’s infrastructure.

It said anyone living within line of sight up to 10km from of one of the network repeater masts could benefit.

In March, Statkraft announced it is to provide new STEM scholarships for students at the University of the Highlands and Islands.

