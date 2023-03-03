UK first as renewables firm Statkraft signs scholarship partnership with University of the Highlands and Islands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Europe’s largest renewable power generator Statkraft is to provide new scholarships for students at the University of the Highlands and Islands.

The STEM Scholarship Fund is the company’s first partnership with a UK university.

Statkraft will support two £3,000 scholarships each year for the duration of a student’s course at UHI.

It will mean a contribution of £18,000 per year. Six students at UHI will receive support from the company at any one time.

Scholarships to help promising students

The first scholarships will be available for the academic session 2023-24.

They are being announced ahead of British Science Week from March 10-19.

Details on how to apply will be announced later this month.

However, it is expected the scholarships will support two students each year. They must be enrolled on a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) course at UHI.

Scholarships are aimed at promising students who would otherwise be unable to access tertiary education and on courses between two and four years.

The selection of recipients will be managed by an independent panel at UHI.

The scholarships are open to students across the whole UHI partnership seeking to study STEM-related HE or FE courses.

Iain Robertson, head of Statkraft’s Scotland office, said it is an ideal time to launch the partnership with British Science Week approaching.

“This is Statkraft’s first partnership with a university in the UK, and is a measure of our commitment to education, the Highland region, and our ethos of being a good neighbour.

“We are impressed by the vision and commitment of UHI and look forward to a lasting and fruitful partnership that will ensure support for local students.”

Mr Robertson said Statkraft is investing in a number of clean energy projects in the Highlands and Islands.

He said the projects will also generate community benefit funds that will lead to jobs and other opportunities.

Partnership promises huge opportunities

Alison Wilson is director of advancement and alumni engagement at UHI. She said the commitment from Stakraft is welcome.

“To have their support for this new STEM Scholarship Fund promises huge opportunity for ongoing collaboration and long-term partnership.

“The funding will provide immediate and lasting support and reassurance for a number of students who need this kind of commitment in order to help release their potential.

“The fact that the scholarships stay with the students throughout their time with UHI provides financial stability, vital in the current cost of living crisis, to allow them to concentrate on their studies and shape rewarding future careers for themselves.”

