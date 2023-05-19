Inverness kids’ charity on the hunt for Stars in Their Eyes contenders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness kids’ charity on the hunt for Stars in Their Eyes contenders

Could you be a fake Freddie Mercury or a mocked-up Madonna?

By Sarah Bruce
Children lined up with balloons spelling out their fundraising total
Last year's total is a big one to beat

An Inverness charity is looking for a bit of star quality from contestants in its Stars in Their Eyes fundraiser.

This year, the children’s charity SNAP raised an impressive £33,193 with their first such event at the Kingsmills Hotel.

And next year, they’re back for more.

So could you make a decent stab at impersonating one of the big stars of the musical world, past or present?

The event has STV’s Nicola McAlley making the Matthew Kelly role her own.

Nicola McAlley will be channeling Matthew Kelly when she hosts a charity Stars in Their Eyes night in Inverness.

And contestants will even go through the signature doors and get the dry ice treatment, just like the original TV show.

What can you expect?

In March this year, singers wowed the crowds as legends such as Freddie Mercury, Dolly Parton and Elvis.

The evening raised £33,193 for SNAP, a charity which runs a wide variety of events, clubs and activities for Highland children and young people with additional support needs.

The real thing: Could you do a convincing John Lennon? Matthew Kelly seemed impressed in 2002. Image: ITV/Shutterstock (1533434es)

The winners who stole the show were Highlife Highland Chairman Steve Walsh and his daughter Sophia, who captured hearts with their rendition of ‘That’s Life’ by Frank Sinatra.

Steve said: “Sophia and I had an absolute ball participating in the first ever Stars in Their Eyes with an amazing group of contestants, who all became instant friends for life.

“SNAP does amazing things for families. The huge amount raised will do so much good for so many who really need the support.

“We will always be proud to have played our wee part and the trophy has pride of place in our house.

“Roll on next year.”

What does this mean to the charity?

The event comes at a pivotal time for SNAP as it moves in to the brand new Haven Centre this Summer.

Organisers are also looking for businesses who wish to support this cause.

Kingsmills Hotel Group CEO Tony Story said he was “absolutely delighted” at this year’s success.

He added: “Our thanks go out to everyone who made such a huge effort to make the event so memorable.

“The first evening set such a high bar in entertainment and fundraising terms. We can’t wait to get to grips with next year’s event and are looking forward to it immensely.

“It’s great to see the very real good that these events bring to charities like SNAP whilst having an absolute ball.”

Anyone interested in taking part should visit www.kingsmillshotel.com/starsinverness

[[title]]