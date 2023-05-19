Inverness kids’ charity on the hunt for Stars in Their Eyes contenders

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness charity is looking for a bit of star quality from contestants in its Stars in Their Eyes fundraiser.

This year, the children’s charity SNAP raised an impressive £33,193 with their first such event at the Kingsmills Hotel.

And next year, they’re back for more.

So could you make a decent stab at impersonating one of the big stars of the musical world, past or present?

The event has STV’s Nicola McAlley making the Matthew Kelly role her own.

And contestants will even go through the signature doors and get the dry ice treatment, just like the original TV show.

What can you expect?

In March this year, singers wowed the crowds as legends such as Freddie Mercury, Dolly Parton and Elvis.

The evening raised £33,193 for SNAP, a charity which runs a wide variety of events, clubs and activities for Highland children and young people with additional support needs.

The winners who stole the show were Highlife Highland Chairman Steve Walsh and his daughter Sophia, who captured hearts with their rendition of ‘That’s Life’ by Frank Sinatra.

Steve said: “Sophia and I had an absolute ball participating in the first ever Stars in Their Eyes with an amazing group of contestants, who all became instant friends for life.

“SNAP does amazing things for families. The huge amount raised will do so much good for so many who really need the support.

“We will always be proud to have played our wee part and the trophy has pride of place in our house.

“Roll on next year.”

What does this mean to the charity?

The event comes at a pivotal time for SNAP as it moves in to the brand new Haven Centre this Summer.

Organisers are also looking for businesses who wish to support this cause.

Kingsmills Hotel Group CEO Tony Story said he was “absolutely delighted” at this year’s success.

He added: “Our thanks go out to everyone who made such a huge effort to make the event so memorable.

“The first evening set such a high bar in entertainment and fundraising terms. We can’t wait to get to grips with next year’s event and are looking forward to it immensely.

“It’s great to see the very real good that these events bring to charities like SNAP whilst having an absolute ball.”

Anyone interested in taking part should visit www.kingsmillshotel.com/starsinverness

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? Join our new Facebook group.